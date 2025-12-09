Brother Fire stirred debate after warning that Daddy Lumba’s funeral would face disaster if Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu insisted on holding it on December 13

In a trending video, the man of God prophesied that heavy rains would strike Ghana on that day and cause widespread destruction of lives and properties

His prophecy emerged amid a family feud over the late musician’s funeral arrangements and over which of his wives should perform widowhood rites

A Ghanaian man of God, Brother Fire, has stirred debate on social media after sharing a doom prophecy about Daddy Lumba’s upcoming funeral.

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60, after a short bout of illness.

His death kicked off an acrimonious family feud over which of his two wives, Akosua Serwaa or Odo Broni, should be recognised as his sole legal spouse and be allowed to perform widowhood rites at his funeral.

Akosua Serwaa, who Daddy Lumba married customarily in the 1990s and in a civil wedding in Germany in 2004, took the issue to the Kumasi High Court.

In a November 28 judgement, Justice Dorinda Smith Arthur dismissed her request to be declared the late musician's sole legal wife, stating that she failed to authenticate her German marriage certificate through the proper channels.

A dispute also arose over the date for the late legend’s funeral, which family head Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu scheduled for December 13, 2025, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The late singer’s immediate family, including his elder sister Ernestina Fosuh and his wife, Akosua Serwaa, and others, expressed a preference for March 14, 2026.

On December 5, a group of immediate family members filed a lawsuit at the Kumasi High Court seeking an injunction to be placed on the funeral while accusing the Abusuapanin of misusing funeral funds.

Prophet predicts doom for Daddy Lumba’s funeral

Amid the controversy over Daddy Lumba’s funeral date, a Ghanaian man of God, Fire Amoateng Arthur, popularly known as Brother Fire, has warned that the December 13 funeral would run into problems if it went ahead.

He claimed that massive rain would fall in Ghana on that day, which would destroy many lives and properties.

“Heaven will open wide, and rains will pour heavily on Saturday, December 13, 2025; many lives and properties will be destroyed,” he was quoted as saying by GhPage.

The preacher warned that attending the funeral would lead to dire consequences and urged Ghanaians to stay indoors on that day.

Eagle Prophet speaks about Daddy Lumba’s funeral

YEN.com.gh also reported that Eagle Prophet prophesied doom for Daddy Lumba’s funeral, warning that the unresolved tensions between his widows had surrounded the family with danger in the spiritual realm.

Eagle Prophet warned that if the family rushed to hold his funeral on December 13, dire consequences could befall members of the family, particularly Akosua Serwaa, Odo Broni, and relatives close to them.

