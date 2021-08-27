The celebrated actor noted that he went through a hard time trying to cope with her ailment

Most of his fans were touched by his story and took to the social media platform to give him hope

The actor shared his struggles with fans on social media through a documentary produced by his folks

Celebrated Batman actor Val Kilmer has come out to share out his struggle with cancer.

Batman actor Val Kilmer survived his struggles even after many months. Photo: Val Kilmer.

Cancer and its challenges

YEN.com.gh understands the revered actor had recently been diagnosed with throat cancer but did not let his situation stop his passion; acting.

Speaking about the struggles he was forced to deal with, Val noted that it was never easy for him to deal with a number of issues as a cancer patient.

According to Val, chemotherapy and a number of other medical practices were just but a few medical challenges he had to go through to save his life.

Speaking during an interview in his new Amazon documentary dubbed ''Val", Val Kilmer noted that he is now recovering from throat cancer following a tough phase.

Cancer Free

YEN.com.gh understands the 61-year-old actor is now cancer-free after he was diagnosed six years ago.

The actor is now in recovery after enduring painful chemotherapy treatments, radiation and a tracheotomy that permanently damaged his voice.

He recently came out to share about the struggles he went through while dealing with the ailment.

Through his documentary, the legendary actor revealed that he struggled to eat or even breathe when he was struggling with cancer.

The actor's children Scott and Poo told the media that they were inspired to make a movie about the “Top Gun” star’s life after learning about his body of work.

The celebrated actor revealed that his ailment forced him to go through several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and a tracheotomy that permanently damaged his voice.

The actor received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and features a treasure trove of Kilmer's personal video footage from behind the scenes of his most popular films, along with vulnerable, candid moments from the star about coping with his physical limitations in the documentary.

