Inaki Williams has charged his Athletic Bilbao teammates to defend the Copa Del Rey title they won last season

The Spanish giants began the defence of their title with a hard-fought penalty shootout victory against Logrones

The Black Stars striker helped Athletic Bilbao win the Copa Del Rey for the first time in 40 years last season

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has set sights on helping Athletic Bilbao defend their Copa Del Rey title after reaching the last 16 of the competition.

The defending champions secured a hard-fought penalty shootout victory over lower-tier side UD Logrones to keep their dreams of winning the title alive.

After 120 minutes of football, the game had to be decided from the spot with Unai Gomez netting the winner to give the La Liga outfit a 4-3 victory.

Williams' younger brother Nico Williams missed his spot kick during the shootout, but the Copa Del Rey's best player from last season will continue his journey in the competition.

"To win any competition you have to overcome these kinds of matches, which are very difficult. Objective achieved. On to the next one!" wrote Williams on X after the game.

Meanwhile, in a highly competitive game, Alvaro Djalo and Gorka Guruzeta came close during regulation time, while Nico Williams forced an excellent save from Kike Royo in extra time.

Last season, the Rojiblancos defied all odds to win the tournament for the first time in 40 years.

Williams and his brother played a pivotal role in ensuring the club won the trophy after a long run without a major title. It also allowed the Basque club to compete in the Europa League.

Williams opens up on La Liga title ambition

The 30-year-old forward also wants Athletic Bilbao to build on their success from last season by aiming for the La Liga title.

Athletic Bilbao are on a red-hot run of form, sitting fourth on the La Liga table, just seven points adrift of leaders Real Madrid. The Basque-based club have not lost a game in La Liga since October 6, 2024.

“What can I say? Why not? We have to be ambitious and not throw in the towel. We can compete against anyone,” he said, as quoted by Eldesmarque.

"We are competing very well, combining the league and the Europa League," he added.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian has contributed nine goals in La Liga this season in 18 appearances and has also netted four in six Europa League matches.

"The year 2024 for the memory of all Athletic fans. For all of us, for all of us who are here pushing 24/7, making an effort, clenching ourselves when things go wrong. This goes for everyone. For everything we have had to suffer in previous years. We hope to start 2025 on the right foot," added Williams.

Athletic Bilbao celebrates Williams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spanish club Athletic Bilbao have celebrated the tenth anniversary of Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams.

The Black Stars forward reached the milestone in December of 2024, having made his debut exactly ten years ago.

Williams has played his entire career at Bilboa, first signing a professional contract in January 2015.

