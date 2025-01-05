Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has nominated speaker Alban Bagbin to continue his role in the ninth Parliament of Ghana.

President-Elect John Mahama Nominates Alban Bagbin For Speaker Of The 9th Parliament. Photo source: @officialjdmahama and @albangbabin

Source: Instagram

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, special aide to John Mahama and the Member of Parliament for the Abura Asebu-Kwamankese constituency, made the significant announcement in a press release on social media on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Per the press release, the president-elect announced that he had officially directed the Parliamentary leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to nominate and retain the Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as the speaker of the next of the fourth republic.

In the statement signed by John Dramani Mahama, Bagbin received the endorsement for his experience in the speakership position.

Alban Bagbin's nomination also reflected the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) commitment to bolstering parliamentary governance and fostering a productive legislative environment during the current period of Ghana's history.

Alban Bagbin has served as a Member of Parliament for the Nadwoli West constituency for nearly thirty years. During his term in parliamentary, he has held the positions of both Minority and Majority leader.

The Nadwoli MP was sworn in as the speaker of the eighth parliament and succeeded the retired NPP bigwig Mike Oquaye on 7 January 2021 after being nominated by his colleagues and Members of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Below is the press release:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh