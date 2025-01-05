Patrick Boamah was declared the winner of the Okaikoi Central parliamentary seat by the EC after collating the remaining results

The incumbent MP secured 21,099 votes, while his challenger, Baba Sadiq of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 19,368

The Okaikoi Central parliamentary seat was among the four disputed constituencies from the general elections held on December 7, 2024

The incumbent Member of Parliament for the Okaikwei Central constituency, Patrick Boamah, has retained the Okaikoi Central parliamentary seat after the Electoral Commission collated the remaining results from the 2024 elections on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

According to the Electoral Commission, the NPP candidate secured 21,099 votes, while his challenger, Abdulai Abubakar Sadiq of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 19,368.

The Electoral Commission announced that 40,467 valid votes were cast, with 198 rejected ballots out of 40,665 total votes.

Patrick Boamah's victory comes after the High Court in Accra granted the New Patriotic Party's Mandamus application to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation of the 2024 parliamentary results in four disputed constituencies on Saturday, January 4, 2025.

During the court proceedings, the judge, Justice Forson Agyapong, found that the Electoral Commission (EC) was negligent by declaring the parliamentary results collated from 110 out of 141 polling stations in the constituency.

The Okaikoi Central parliamentary results have been under contention since the December 7 elections. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Baba Sadiq, had initially been declared the winner of their electoral battle.

The Electoral Commission subsequently nullified the results, citing electoral irregularities, the use of force and threat of harm to threaten the returning officer to declare the election in favour of Baba Sadiq and the breach of the EC’s procedural protocols.

The incumbent MP, Patrick Boamah, was unhappy with the results and chaos during the collation process. He filed a case in a court to contest the outcome, leading to a re-collation exercise that saw him declared the eventual winner.

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary candidate's victory celebrations were short-lived after Baba Sadiq challenged the re-collation results in court.

