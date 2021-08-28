Talented Nigerian singer Burna Boy has thrilled his fans with his grand entrance at his show in 02 Arena, London

The Grammy Award-winning singer emerged from a spaceship and got fans screaming as they beheld the spectacle

Many social media users have reacted to the adorable video but some were quick to point out that he didn't actually emerged from the spaceship

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has thrilled his fans with his grand entrance at his show in 02 Arena, London, by arriving in a spaceship.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the spaceship could be seen descending and "vomiting" the mega superstar after heralding his arrival with smoke.

Burna Boy thrilling fans at the 02 Arena in London. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: UGC

Fans screamed in excitement as they beheld the spectacle. The talented artist stood on the stage after emerging from the spaceship.

YEN.om.gh notes that the smoke effect made people believe that Burna Boy actually emerged form the spaceship, which wasn't the case.

Reactions trail the video

@colmac_auto_transport said:

"He didn't come out of that space ship, must have come out through underground. The smoke effect was used to cover up and make us believe he dropped from the space ship."

@engr_topman_tech commented:

"Burna the best musician in Africa."

@jesicaosajie wrote:

"Why do I feel he didn’t come out from the spaceship but from down the stage, and used the smoke as a disguise."

@izilee8 said:

"Holograms and popping up from under the stage ... Very creative. Nice one!"

@awesome_nengilicious

"only one Burna."

Source: Yen