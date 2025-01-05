PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The New Patriotic Party has secured significant victories after the Electoral Commission's (EC) collation exercise on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

The party's parliamentary candidates, Charles Forson and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, were declared winners of the Tema Central and Techiman South parliamentary elections.

In the Tema Central elections, Charles Forson secured 18,870 votes in a keenly contested election to defeat the National Democratic Congress' parliamentary candidate, Ebi Bright, who secured 18,815 votes.

Independent candidate, Mr Frederick Ani Adjei, secured 209 votes from the 38 038 total votes collated.

In the Techiman South Constituency elections, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah defeated the National Democratic Congress candidate, Christopher Bayere Basongti, to retain his seat.

The incumbent MP secured 46,663 votes, while his main challenger, Christopher Bayere Basongti, polled 43,429 votes. He was initially declared the winner of the December 7 elections.

