Shatta Wale Performs In Jamaica, Bows To Vybz Kartel As He Receives King African Dancehall Crown
- Shatta Wale was one of several global stars to perform at Vybz Kartel's stadium concert in Jamaica
- The Ghanaian musician got the Jamaican star dancing with his stage performance
- A video of him receiving blessings from the Jamaican dancehall star after his performance has surfaced online
On December 31, 2024 Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale joined Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel on stage at the 35k-capacity National Stadium in Kingston.
He was invited to Vybz Kartel's first concert since his release from prison, joining a star-studded list of global dancehall stars.
The Jamaican crooner was in prison for over a decade for murder. Shatta Wale performed several songs from his catalogue to the teeming audience, including his collaboration with Beyoncé, Already.
On stage, Shatta Wale bowed to Vybz Kartel, saying
"I just want to say thank you so much. This is my first time performing in Jamaica, and I've always wished to perform with you on stage. God bless you. Jamaica, I love you."
After Shatta Wale's parting speech, Vybz Kartel proudly confered on him the King of African dancehall title.
Shatta Wale's performance in Jamaica stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Shatta Wale and Vybz Kartel's historic performance in Jamaica.
Adalong Elisha said:
"I swear this is so crazy bro u do all."
oparerichmond455 wrote:
"Efo will say ebi photoshoot.....Settings. Bleeding is allowed 😂😂😂"
TwixGh remarked:
"Efo dey watch oooo. Skin pain 😂😂😂😂😂😂 market too big than makola."
Enam noted:
"Happiness and goosebumps all over watching him perform Live with world boss..long live Godfather."
BELIEVE Nhation 233🇬🇭 added:
"Our mother land is proud of you SM.Boss+Gaza 🥂✌️🥰."
Shatta Wale meets Busta Rhymes
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had caught up with American rapper Busta Rhymes, who was also billed for the Freedom Street concert in Jamaica.
The two met in the US ahead of the show. The Ghanaian star embarked on a US trip to inspect his newly acquired Rolls Royce Cullinan.
He shared moments from his stint with Busta Rhymes, who seemed pleased to meet him.
