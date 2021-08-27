Nasty Blaq has shown that he isn't only good at comedy, but at dancing too

In a video posted on Instagram, he displays his crazy moves alongside Dancegod Lloyd

The video has generated a lot of comments

A video has emerged online of Nigerian comedian, Nasty Blaq, and Ghanaian dancer, Dancegod Lloyd, known for his feature in Beyonce's 'Already' video showing off their crazy dance moves.

The video posted on Instagram opens with the duo rushing from a house, and displaying the skills in front of the house. The dance continues by a poolside, an elevator, and then on a pavement.

Nasty Blaq and Dancegod Llyod show off their dance skills; video pops up. Photo source: @dancegodlloyd, @nastyblaq

Source: Instagram

The video has generated massive reactions with many complimenting the two for their somewhat funny, and intense skills.

Watch the video below.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to the video below.

kay_richhie: "This guy looks Ghanaian. He for do DNA"

amalipsy11: "I can do the same dance in my head but when I clap my hands the everything turn beans"

iam_amagracey: Yesterday i did same moves in my dreamsD for daben in reality"

nana_kwadwo_nketiah_: Haha this boy has overstayed "

tantigh: "You guys r making good use of the guy before he leaves great"

gh_mouthpiece: "Who else is watching this over and over again"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nasty Blaq has revealed that he was overwhelmed by the amount of love that Ghanaians have shown towards him since he touched down in the country.

Nasty Blaq, who is currently on his first-ever visit to an African nation aside from his country, Nigeria, indicated that he was finding it difficult to tell if he was actually outside Nigeria.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Incredible Zigi, has made a bombshell revelation about missing out on an opportunity to feature in the official visual for Beyonce's song 'Already' featuring Shatta Wale.

Speaking during an interview with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360 on TV3, he shared that he was originally supposed to feature in the video, not Dancegod Lloyd. The video which was released in July 2020 has been seen by over 50 million people around the world.

Source: Yen