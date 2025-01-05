Ten heads of state will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect John Dramani Mahama

Mahama’s transition team has also said the event will also feature two vice presidents, one speaker of parliament and two former presidents

The inauguration, set to take place at the Black Star Square on January 7, will include a parliamentary session

The Mahama transition team has announced that ten heads of state will attend President-elect John Dramani Mahama's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

Addressing the press, the team also disclosed that the event would feature two vice presidents, one speaker of parliament, two former presidents, and representatives from international organizations such as the Commonwealth and the African Development Bank.

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu is one of the presidents attending John Mahama's inauguration

The Punch reported that Nigeria President Bola Tinubu is one of the presidents expected at the inauguration.

The Gambia President, Adama Barrow, is also expected at the inauguration.

Mahama earlier met Kenyan President William Ruto during his trip to the East African country and also extended an invitation which was accepted.

The inauguration, set to take place at Black Star Square, will include a parliamentary session, which requires moving Parliament’s sitting to the venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

Black Star Square and its environs have been closed since January 1 in preparation for the swearing-in ceremony.

It will be closed down until until January 8, 2025.

US announces delegation for Mahama inauguration

YEN.com.gh reported that the US announced a presidential delegation to attend Mahama's inauguration on January 7.

In official correspondence from the White House, US President Joe Biden named Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, as the leader of the delegation.

