Stanley Mensah Kodia and his brother, Salim, visited the Kantamanto market on Saturday, January 4, 2025, to commiserate with the affected traders

The renowned Ghanaian businessman and his brother donated GH¢100,000 to the victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak

Stanley Mensah Kodia and Salim's financial gesture towards the Kantamanto fire victims earned them praise from Ghanaians on social media

UK-based Ghanaian businessman Stanley Kodia, popularly known as KOD and his brother have donated to the traders affected by the recent fire outbreak in Kantamanto in Accra's Central Business District.

Traders at Greater Accra's popular trading centre were left devastated after a wildfire destroyed their shops in the early hours of Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Despite the best efforts of some personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, who arrived at the scene with five fire trucks from Makola, Greater Accra Regional Headquarters, National Headquarters, Flagstaff House, and Parliament House, nearly the entire Kantamanto Market was burnt to ashes.

The unfortunate incident left several traders distressed and weeping over losing their goods and facing potential financial struggles.

Following the fire outbreak, 2024 presidential candidate and New Force Party leader Nana Kwame Bediako and vice-president-elect Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang visited the market to commiserate with the affected traders with the former donating GH¢50K for the reconstruction efforts.

Stanley Kodia, brother, donate to Kantamanto traders

Stanley Mensah Kodia and his brother Salim visited the Kantamanto market with his brother on Saturday, December 4, 2025, to commiserate with the impacted traders and assess the damages caused by the devastating fire.

The renowned businessman, who also serves as a personnel in the British Army and recently returned to Ghana for the Christmas celebrations, and Salim donated a massive GH¢100,000 to the affected traders to support their rebuilding efforts at the market.

In a viral video shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram, some leaders of the Kantamanto market expressed their gratitude to Stanley Kodia and Salim as they received the cash donation.

Below is the video of Stanley Kodia and his brother Salim donating money to affected Kantamanto traders:

Ghanaians praise Stanley Kodia and Salim

Stanley Mensah Kodia and his brother Salim garnered praise from Ghanaians for their massive donation to the victims of the Kantamanto fire outbreak. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

owusuvera822 commented:

"Good bless them 🙏."

prosper9669 said:

"May the Lord almighty continue to bless them and their entire family 🙌🙌."

gyiamhemmanuella commented:

"Great job 🔥."

rosemensah674 said:

"Almighty God bless you, brothers 🙏."

elikemkumordzie commented:

"He try 🫡. Nice one 👌."

Kantamanto trader appeals to Despite for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a trader appealed to renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite for help after losing his shop and several goods in the devastating Kantamanto market fire outbreak.

The unidentified trader urged the businessman to provide financial support to the victims and assist in their efforts to rebuild the market.

He also slammed the Ghana National Fire Service for failing to combat the wildfire and property loss after they arrived on the scene of the unfortunate incident.

