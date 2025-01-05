Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa A. Satekla has proven that she is a talented dancer in a viral video

The mother-of-two looked gorgeous in a custom-made ensemble for a family and friends hangout over the weekend

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Stonebwoy's wife's beautiful video as she shows off impeccable dance moves

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr Louisa A. Satekla has taken over Instagram with her beautiful dance video.

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian dancehall musician Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, wore a simple yet classy maxi dress with her family and celebrity friends during the New Year celebrations.

Stonebwoy's wife shows off her dance moves. Photo credit: @drlouisa_s.

Dr Louisa Satekla looked radiant as she showed off her bare face without makeup and danced energetically with her lovely children.

In another, award-winning Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur Lydia Forson wore a short-sleeved top and stylish ripped denim jeans for the evening party.

Dr Louisa shows off her dance moves

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has commented on Dr Louisa's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dumanyojustine stated:

"Love over hatred, bhim nation forever 🔥🔥🔥🔥".

Lydiaforson stated:

"The fufu I didn’t get pained me 😩 next time."

p_o_i_s_o_n__ivy stated:

"Eni missed out on food. Omg 😂😂😂😂".

kennethashiakw stated:

"IT'S GIVING EVERYTHING 👑."

morgancashboy stated:

"Happy New Year, Queen 👑🎈".

albysonkay stated:

"Waiting for my invite 😋😩 Have a peaceful new year of greatness."

gloriaosarfo stated:

"Happy New Year to you and yours, First Lady 🙌🎊🙌💝💝💝."

selinamakaba stated:

"@drlouisa_s Your decency is one thing I admire the most about you, Doctor❤️."

hunkskasare stated:

"I like the ending ❤️."

charles_korbla stated:

My people 💕

alabifirst stated:

"1GAD… Empresss 🔥🔥".

eyes_ofhorus stated:

"Torcherwaa🔥❤️"

krissy_360 stated:

"I'm so proud 👏 to be part of this family 🔥🔥🔥".

Watch the video below:

Dr Louisa Satekla serves stylish street vibes

To a star-studded event, BET winner Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Sakekla, looked perfect together in stylish black ensembles.

Dr Louisa looked effortlessly chic in a black bodycon dress that highlighted her curves as she posed for the cameras.

The boss lady wore a short, curly hairstyle and mild makeup while rocking black sunglasses to complete her look.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy accessorised his look with expensive customised necklace and fashionable rings for the evening event.

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson wore a sleeveless crop top and short skirt styled with a beautiful lace top to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Ghana Victory Concert organises drops Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the removal of Ghanaian dancehall performer Stonebwoy from the Ghana Victory Concert's artist lineup.

The organizers stated that the Gidigba hitmaker had to be dropped from the artist roster as a result of pressure from the grassroots fans.

The announcement generated a great deal of discussion on social media, with many users expressing a wide range of viewpoints over the the National Democratic Congress' action.

