A former member of the GFA Executive Council has lashed out at the Kurt Okraku-led football association

Anim Addo’s remarks have reignited debate over the state of refereeing in the league and its impact on the sport’s development.

The accusations underline the need for urgent reforms to restore trust among stakeholders

Former Ghana FA Executive Council member Samuel Anim Addo's scathing critique of the Kurt Okraku-led administration has sparked widespread conversation.

The astute football administrator raised the alarm over alleged manipulations tarnishing the integrity of the Ghana Premier League.

His outburst comes amidst growing calls for reform, with Accra Lions emerging as vocal advocates for change to rescue the domestic game from its perceived decline.

Accra Lions demand reforms amid declining standards

Accra Lions, in a strongly worded statement shared on January 6, painted Ghana football as being at a critical juncture.

According to Modern Ghana, the capital-based club urged immediate action to instill professionalism, fairness, and transparency in the league.

Lions also lamented the lack of sponsorship and a television rights deal, which they argue is eroding the league's credibility and appeal.

Dreams FC accuse Lions of hypocrisy

However, their concerns did not go unchallenged.

In a sharp response, Dreams FC questioned the sincerity of Lions' calls, accusing them of benefiting from contentious officiating decisions in the past, Ghanaweb reports.

Tensions escalated between the two sides after their matchday 16 clash, in which Dreams, despite playing with ten men, secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

The result left Lions fuming, and they claimed unfair treatment by match officials.

Ex-GFA ExCo member slams Kurt Okraku over fallen refereeing standards

Amidst this growing controversy, Anim Addo took to social media to denounce referee Maxwell Hanson, whom he accused of being a tool for silencing dissenting voices within the league.

In a fiery post on X (formerly Twitter), Anim Addo wrote:

"The intensity of the politicking wasn’t enough to set aside the disgraceful conduct of referee Maxwell Hanson, who has become the man for the ‘dirty’ jobs in officiating in the Ghana Premier League.

"I sounded the alarm bells months ago but I was vehemently challenged with every attempt to ‘shush’ me by the leadership of Ghana Football.

"We have been suppressing the truth, and Accra Lions’ recent complaints following Hanson’s regrettable officiating in their Premier League encounter only highlight a phenomenon I called out the GFA about months ago.

The president of Young Apostles did not shy away from making bold calls in his rant on social media.

"I have been vehement in my calls for referee Maxwell Hanson and his likes, still marauding and compromising the appeal, quality, and competitiveness of the Ghana Premier League, to be ‘flushed’ out.

"But I assume clubs need to experience their handiwork one by one to appreciate my crusade.

"I have been threatened many times already that this GFA administration will use foul means to relegate my club, Young Apostles.

"But I want to sound caution to them that it is not the worst they can do to me and my continuous investment and commitment to Ghana football. Nothing lasts forever!"

Ex-GFA spokesperson cries about Ghana football

YEN.com.gh also highlighted former GFA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie's concerns about the quality of officiating in the Ghana Premier League match between Accra Lions and Dreams FC.

Referee Maxwell Hanson found himself embroiled in controversy during the matchday 16 encounter.

