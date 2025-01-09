The Ghana Football Association has appointed former Black Stars player Frimpong Manso as Black Starlets coach

The ex-Asante Kotoko player has been tasked with the job of building a team capable of competing on the continent

The Black Starlets have not qualified for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations since finishing second in the U17 AFCON 2017 in Gabon

Former Ghana international Frimpong Manso has been appointed coach of the Black Starlets.

The veteran trainer, who is currently coach of Ghana Premier League side Bibiani GoldStars, takes over from Laryea Kingston.

Kingston left the job halfway through the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations in Ghana after the team failed to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

Manso has enormous coaching experience and the FA believes he is the right man to steer the affairs of the junior national team.

"The Ghana Football Association has appointed Coach Stephen Frimpong Manso as the new Head Coach of the Male National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets," wrote the FA on their official website, confirming his appointment.

"The seasoned Coach brings a wealth of experience to the table. Coach Manso's coaching career has taken him to a number of club sides, namely Stade d'Abidjan, Asante Kotoko, Karela United, B. A. United, Kessben FC (currently Medeama SC) and Nkoranza Warriors. He is currently the Head Coach of Premier League club, Bibiani Gold Stars."

Manso previously had stints with the Ghana U17 team and the Black Meteors, as assistant coach.

He is expected to immediately begin building a new team ahead of the next WAFU qualifiers.

Kingston's time as Black Starlets coach

The former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars winger came in with fresh breathe of air with high will and desire to succeed.

Kingston gave the Ghana U17 team an identity, as they dominated and won games.

At the UEFA invitational Tournament in Serbia last year, Kingston's team tore apart their opponents with ease.

The Black Starlets continued took that form to the WAFU U17 Championship, which was held in Ghana last year. The Black Stars kicked off with a 5-1 thrashing of Ivory Coast before defeating Benin 2-0 to progress to the semi-final.

Unfortunately, the Black Starlets fell short of qualification after losing to Burkina Faso in the semi-final. Kingston immediately resigned after the game, going on a ferocious rant during the post-match presser.

The Black Starlet ended up losing the third and fourth-place game to Nigeria.

Kingston opens up on departure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has opened up on hos reason for leaving the Black Starlets job before the WAFU Zone B tournament ended.

The former Hearts of Oak winger surprised football fans after quitting the job following the team's defeat to Burkina Faso in the semi-final.

The Black Starlets failed to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations after finishing fourth at the competition host in the country in May.

Source: YEN.com.gh