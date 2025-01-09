Rev Obofour was among the dignitaries invited to President John Dramani Mahama's presidential dinner

The renowned preacher mingled with people of class, including renowned politicians, media personalities, etc

Netizens who saw the video of the pastor having fun at the event were impressed and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Kwaku Agyei Antwi, well-known as Rev Obofour had a great time at the President John Dramani's dinner.

President John Dramani Mahama on January 8, 2025, held a plush dinner for family and friends, following his victory in the 2024 general elections.

Rev Obofour delights as he chills at Mahama's dinner. Image source: Rev Obofour

Rev Obofour was among dignitaries who were invited to the President's event. He wore a lovely suit over a pair of trousers.

The renowned preacher was spotted in several videos exchanging pleasantries with other guests at the event. At a point he was spotted engaging in a conversation with Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Santa.

He also gave Ralph of the '#StopGalamsey' fame an emotional hug when he spotted him at the event.

After all the engagements, Rev Obofour went back to his seat, maintained his composure and enjoyed the rest of the event. He looked pleased engaging with his fellow renowned personalities at the event.

