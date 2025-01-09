After receiving a red card against Valencia, Vinicius attempted to confront the referee, but Antonio Rudiger pulled him away

Rather than reprimanding Vinicius, Ancelotti placed the blame on the fans in Spain and perceived bias from referees

Despite this explanation, some fans feel Ancelotti is condoning Vinicius' behaviour, choosing not to discipline him

Real Madrid fans are expressing frustration with manager Carlo Ancelotti for refusing to blame Vinicius Jr. following his controversial actions during the recent match against Valencia.

Vinicius was sent off after pushing Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski, in the face, an incident triggered by ongoing provocation.

Some fans feel Carlo Ancelotti is condoning Vinicius' behaviour after receiving a red card vs Valencia.

Source: Getty Images

The incident left Madrid with a numerical disadvantage, trailing 1-0 at the time.

After the red card, the Brazilian forward attempted to confront the referee, only for teammate Antonio Rudiger to intervene.

Despite the setback, Los Blancos staged a thrilling late rally, with Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham finding the net to grab a dramatic victory.

Ancelotti, who had already questioned the fairness of the red card, expressed optimism about Vinicius' chances of avoiding a prolonged ban.

Madrid fans slam Ancelotti for supporting Vinicius

Despite this, Ancelotti defended Vinicius, claiming the player's behaviour is a result of the abuse he faces from Spanish fans and biased refereeing.

However, many Real Madrid supporters feel the experienced manager is enabling Vinicius' "childish" behaviour by failing to hold him accountable.

Fans are calling for the manager to take a stronger stance and address the player's conduct rather than excuse it, fearing it could set a bad precedent for the team.

One fan said:

"Ancelotti's comments shows that our coach will continue to support Vini's childish behaviour."

A second fan added:

"Vini should be given 5 match ban for that rubbish. And this coach Carlo supporting his ugly behaviour."

A third fan said:

"Real Madrid have many black players. Why is only Vinicius being targeted. Ancelotti check it."

A fourth fan tweeted:

"Stop protecting the lack of character from Vinicius! I am tired of all the drama."

Ancelotti makes bold decision about Vinicius

In light of his pivotal role in Real Madrid’s squad, Ancelotti has handed Vinicius additional responsibility.

Reports from Spain, as corroborated by MadridXtra, suggest the Italian tactician has designated the Brazilian as the team’s primary penalty-taker.

This decision highlights Ancelotti's faith in Vinicius, who has demonstrated composure and consistency from the spot.

Vinicius addresses his red card vs Valencia

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh shared that Vinicius Jr. addressed his red card during Real Madrid's dramatic win over Valencia.

The Brazilian winger took to his official X account (formerly Twitter) to express regret over the incident while commending his teammates for their resilience in securing the hard-fought victory.

Vinicius eyes Ballon d'Or success

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius has set his sights on winning the Ballon d’Or after clinching the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Real Madrid winger narrowly lost the prestigious accolade to Manchester City’s Rodri in October 2024.

Despite the setback, Vinicius remains hopeful about securing the honour in the future as he continues to build his legacy in Spain.

