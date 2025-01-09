Her Excellency Lordina Mahama has impressed Ghanaians with her kente gown at the 2025 presidential dinner

The First Lady of Ghana looked breathtaking in a three-quarter sleeve kente gown to the high-profile event

Some social media users have commented on a trending video as the president and the First Lady hit the dance floor

Ghana's First Lady, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama, has joined the list of women in politics with a high fashion sense.

The founder of Lordina Foundation is always in the news for her philanthropist project, but fashion lovers can't get enough of her recent looks after the 2025 presidential inauguration.

For the presidential dinner on January 8, 2025, the First Lady looked ethereal in a green flared kente gown and elegant red shoes.

Her Excellency Lordina Mahama turned heads with her well-braided African corn roll hairstyle and mild makeup.

She accessorised her look with gold drop earrings and matching bracelets to match the designs in her flawless gown.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama looked dashing in a three-piece white ensemble and black shoes to the high-profile event.

H.E Lordina Mahama rocks kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Her Excellency Lordina Mahama's stylish kente gown. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

monagucciofficial stated:

"Everything looks nice in the Taaoowwnnnnn…… f3f33f3..in the year two dozen and twenty-five (2025)."

zosman988 stated:

"My self oo i just dey smile🥰🥰."

killerman020 stated:

"See how I Dey smile 😊 like mumu 😂! What a lovely moment 😍."

fastidious555 stated:

"Our president 😍."

queen_odarkor stated:

"Noko Nice😍."

mzz_shugga stated:

"Mama Lordina is so well dressed 😍see how she has stylishly hidden her backside in that beautiful gown 😍😍😍."

scope stated:

"The humble couple ❤️❤️."

miss_yaa_b stated:

"Mother for all dance wai 😍😍."

nicklaus_kabutey_stan stated:

"Edy pain them as them dy watch 😂😂."

djshortflex stated:

"Hw3 ni f3 The Nation Builder Indeed 😎🫶🏾🥂🍾🎉."

archipalago stated:

"JM got an interesting family I love them 😍."

Watch the video below:

Kwame A Plus vibes with President Mahama

Member of parliament for Gomoa Central Kwame Asare Obeng attended the presidential dinner in a simple two-piece outfit.

The United Showbiz pundit was seen have a chat with President John Dramani Mahama and his beautiful wife.

In the video, award-winning Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, also known as Abeiku Santana, wore a classy suit to the event.

Abeiku Santana is a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress as he campaigned for president John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 December elections.

Watch the video below:

President John Mahama's sons' rock classy suits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the sons of President John Dramani Mahama who attended the 2025 presidential dinner in designer suits.

The chief executive officer of Legacy Rise Sports, Sharaf Mahama and his brother have gone viral with their dapper looks at the event.

Some social media users have commented on the President's sons's high fashion sense at the presidential dinner.

