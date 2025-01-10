Talented Ghanaian rapper Medikal caused a frenzy on social media after making a controversial post bragging about his talent and being the best rapper

He noted that he could ghostwrite a verse on a song for a fellow rapper, write his verse on the song and do incredibly well at it

Medikal's post got many people analysing his rapping prowess in his songs, while others compared him to other Ghanaian rappers such as Kweku Smoke, Strongman Burner and others

Sensational Ghanaian rapper Medikal has bragged about being a talented rapper, making a statement on social media that has sparked a debate among music lovers.

Medikal brags about his talent

Medikal took to his X account to make a controversial post that sparked many comments on his songs and rapping prowess.

In the post, he noted that he had the skill of being a ghostwriter for some fans' favourite rapper, still writing his verse for the song, and still nailing it.

He bragged about being the best rapper in Ghana and noted that his talent cut across the global stage.

"I fi ghost write rap for your favorite rapper and still kill am on a song, nobody de rap pass Medikal for Ghana I swear… Beyond🥷🏾."

Reactions to Medikal's statement

Medikal's statement started a debate on social media, with many people analysing his words in the replies to his post on X.

Music lovers compared his songs and rapping prowess to those of other Ghanaian rappers, such as Kweku Smoke, Strongman Burner and the like, who have broken bounds in the music industry in recent times.

His fervent fans could not hold back their praise as they talked about him being a talented rapper.

Below are the opinions of social media users in the replies of Medikal's post on his X account:

@thepowderguy1 said:

"This is one of the reasons why people no dey like make people write rap for them for Ghana oo 😂."

@Lechiboroni said:

"It’s time they tell you the truth ‼️I’m not listening to any rubbish songs anymore 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾😏kyer3."

@AmosAdu37 said:

"Have forgotten what @StrongmanBurner did to you?"

@prince_movich said:

"Funfooling dey sweet you oo 😅. Smoke sef dey rap pass you."

@Khayclass said:

"Ablekuma Nana Lace fit go toe to toe with you na relax, but song dey bee mmom🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💥💥💥."

@delali_otf said:

"Stop the brag. That twi rap you dey brag about smh 🤦🏾."

