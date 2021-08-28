Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be earning £480,000-per-week at Man United as against his £5000,000-per-week wages at Juventus

The 36-year-old will be making a sensational return to the Theatre of Dream 11 years after leaving the Premier League

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has won over 30 trophies in his colourful football career in England, Italy and Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo had to accept a slight pay cut to rejoin Manchester United from Juventus days before the summer window closes, Give Me Sport.

The Red Devils met Juve's asking price of £23.1million and an agreement was made to re-sign the 36-year-old to end speculation about his future.

United were quick to release a statement regarding the development after negotiations with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took just an hour to accept a transfer back to Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly receive a slight pay cut at Manchester United. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini

Source: Getty Images

A statement read on the club's website:

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

“He has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal."

Reports now claim the Portuguese forward will be paid £480,000-per-week on his return to the Theatre of Dreams.

This is against the £500,000-per-week wages he pockets at the Allianz Stadium since his 2018 move from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo will conduct a medical before he will be unveiled to fans at Old Trafford but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to announce when he will be making his debut.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Manchester United have started reaping the dividends of re-signing former player Cristiano Ronaldo 11 years after leaving them for Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old was on his way to the Etihad Stadium to join rivals Man City when some respected Red Devils icons pulled the strings for his return earlier this weekend.

However, the move appears to be paying off already as Man United's value in the stock market is said to have made over N1.49 trillion (£212m) just hours after the club announced the deal with share prices in the club rising by an almighty 9.8 per cent.

