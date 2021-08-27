International soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has secured a deal that will see him return to Old Trafford

The soccer superstar has agreed to a deal with Manchester United for almost 200 million cedis per season in a two-season deal

Social media users took to the internet when news broke of the historic reunion of Ronaldo and Manchester United

Manchester United have secured the services of international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after agreeing to pay Juventus 199,307,988.00 Ghanaian Cedi ($33 million).

On Friday, Man United secured Renaldo for 199,307,988.00 Ghanaian Cedis per season in a two-season deal. The superstar has less than 12 months left on his contract with Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a historic return to Manchester United. Photo credit: @cristiano

It will be a historic reunion between Ronaldo and Manchester United. According to eNCA, Ronaldo arrived at Old Trafford in 2003 as a fresh-faced 18-year-old.

Manchester United have confirmed that Ronaldo will be welcomed back to Old Trafford.

His stay at his former club will be secured once he has a visa and passed a medical according to The Guardian.

Social media users react to the historic reunion

@vdsar1970:

"How are you feeling @ManUtd fans? Always dreamt but never expected that it would happen! Welcome back in Manchester @Cristiano."

@ZachLowy:

"Juventus paid a €117 million transfer fee and a €31 million net salary for Cristiano Ronaldo with the goal of winning the Champions League — they never even made it past the quarterfinals.

Calling his time at Juve a failure is harsh, calling it a success isn’t accurate either."

@mrmacaronii:

"I’m buying 10 jerseys for 10 Manchester United fans to celebrate the return of the Greatest footballer in history; Cristiano Ronaldo!!! a.k.a C.GhenGhen, C.Caution C.Trouble!!! Ororo!!! More Giveaway to come!!!!! Siuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu."

