The opposition party's director of elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, claims the 2020 elections were "stolen for Akufo-Addo.

The NDC's firebrand alleged that former President Mahama won the elections, but the ruling New Patriotic Party used the military and police to sabotage the results.

"The elections were stolen, when the NPP realized they were losing, they deployed thugs wearing military uniforms, some wearing beards with earrings, and they went and shot innocent people and stole votes," he alleged.

Responding to the allegations, General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, insisted that Nana Akufo-Addo legitimately won the elections.

Death of military officer

Investigations are ongoing into circumstances leading to a military officer taking his life at Burma Camp in Ghana.

Robert Doku, who works with the Army Recruit Training at Shai Hills, was tied to a tree on Friday dawn. The reason for him taking his life is unknown as police intensify investigations into the matter. The body of the officer has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

IGP speaks against bribe-taking

The Inspector-General of Police has advised officers against the extortion of bribes at checkpoints.

Ever since George Akuffo Dampare became Ghana's Acting IGP, he visited several police patrol stations to motivate police officers.

He wants police officers not to accept bribes from people, saying it will never change their lives.

"Let's shame anybody who thinks that the Police officer cannot stop taking favors that are 100 Ghana, let's shame them, even if someone wants to give you a gift, tell the person that it is enough because that gift cannot transform your life. What can transform your life is the blessings of God," Dr. Dampare said.

Source: Yen.com.gh