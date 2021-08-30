Jose Mourinho Finally Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo's Return To Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is due to make his debut for Man United against Newcastle United after the international break

The Portuguese forward is expected to pen a two-year deal with the Red Devils after passing medical over the weekend

Jose Mourinho however believes the return of the 36-year-old to former club is good for all the parties involved

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United 12 years after initially leaving them has been described as a perfect business.

The 36-year-old left Juventus last weekend heading for Manchester City but some Red Devils legends including Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand changed his mind.

He is now due to sign a two-year deal with the Old Trafford dwellers after completing his medical and will earn a staggering £480,000-a-week (N272m).

Jose Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo shake hands after the UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid v Manchester United in August 2017. Photo by Angel Martinez/Real Madrid

This earning will make him the most paid Premier League player in history despite his advanced age and limited playing time.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or's return to United during his prematch conference over the weekend as reported by Goal.

What Jose Mourinho said about Ronaldo's Man United return

“The only thing I say and it seems basic and logical to me, if Juve are happy, if Cristiano is happy and United are happy, then it’s the perfect business. There’s no need to talk about Cristiano. For 20 years he has written history, there’s nothing to comment.”.

Mourinho claimed his second Serie A win after thrashing newly-promoted Salernitana 4-0 at Estadio Arechi on Sunday, August 29 to sit third behind Lazio and Inter Milan on six points each.

Jose Mourinho set new record after Fiorentina win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that following AS Roma’s 3-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Serie A opener on Sunday, August 22, Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has now set two staggering records, ESPN reports.

The ‘Special One’ saw his side put up a commanding challenge at the Stadio Olimpico following a brace by Jordan Veretout and a clinical strike by Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The win sees Mourinho record his 50th victory in the Italian topflight with fewer games (77) breaking a long-standing record since the 1994/95 season.

