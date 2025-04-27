Real Madrid's 3:2 loss to Barcelona devastated many football fans including actor Samuel Yaw Dabo

The Kumawood star shared his reaction to Real Madrid's loss fake-crying about the string of defeats to their Spanish rivals

His video garnered significant traction on social media as Barcelona fans continue to relish their glory

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has opened up about Barcelona's triumphant win of Real Madrid on April 26, to clinch the team's 32nd Copa Del Rey trophy.

The game ended in a 3:2 score line in favour of Barcelona.

Barcelona dominated the early stages of the match and took the lead when Pedri fired a stunning strike into the top corner.

Yaw Dabo in tears after Real Madrid's loss to Barcelona in Copa Del Rey final

Source: TikTok

Kylian Mbappé pulled Real Madrid level with a free-kick early in the second half, before Aurelien Tchouameni completed the turnaround with a late header.

Barcelona, shaken but determined, responded through Ferran Torres, who calmly rounded Thibaut Courtois and slotted into an empty net to force extra time.

In a tense and dramatic finish, Jules Kounde struck late to secure a memorable victory for Barcelona, sparking furious protests from Real Madrid players over the referee’s decisions.

Yaw Dabo in reaction to Barcelona's victory shared a 53-second video complaining about the string of defeats Real Madrid had suffered.

Barcelona's resurgence over its fierce Spanish rival begun last year on October 26 when they beat by four goals at the Bernabeau.

Hansi Flick's side begun the new year with a repeat of their huge win on Real Madrid's home turf.

The passionate Real Madrid fan established that he had enough of Real Madrid's dwindling form against their rivals.

His hilarious reaction after the Copa Del Rey final drew in thousands of fan comments on TikTok.

Yaw Dabo laments Real Madrid exiting UCL

In a related post, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and football academy owner Yaw Dabo was emotional and could not hold back his tears after his beloved Real Madrid exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals.

In a video posted on April 16, 2025, the Kumawood star explained the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, and why, despite Arsenal’s victory, he believed the English side would not be able to lift the UCL trophy.

Dabo’s reaction quickly became a talking point online, as the video circulated across social media platforms. Many football lovers joined the conversation, sharing views on the match and offering him sympathy and banter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh