How Hasbulla's net worth skyrocketed through internet fame and endorsements

Hasbulla Magomedov, famous as Hasbik, is a Russian social media personality. He first rose to fame in 2021 due to a viral TikTok video, and has since collaborated with high-profile sports personalities. Hasbulla's net worth is alleged to be between $200,000 and $2 million, primarily from social media and brand deals.

Hasbulla during the UFC 294 event at Etihad Arena (L), and a basketball game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers (R). Photo: Chris Unger, Kevork Djansezian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Hasbulla's profile summary

Full name Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov Nicknames Hasbik, Mini Khabib Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 2002 Age 22 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity Caucasian (Dargin) Religion Islam Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 3'4" Height in centimetres 102 Weight in pounds 44.1 Weight in kilograms 20 Father Magomed Magomedov Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Occupation Social media personality, influencer Net worth $200,000–$2 million Instagram @hasbulla.hushetskiy TikTok @happy_hasbulla_

What is Hasbulla's net worth in 2025?

According to Coincodex, Hasbulla has an alleged net worth of between $200,000 and $2 million. He has accumulated wealth through social media ventures, brand partnerships, endorsement deals, and merchandise sales. Here are details on how Hasbulla makes money with these ventures:

Social media stardom

Hasbulla's initial popularity was propelled by viral videos resonating globally with audiences. His content, frequently featuring his playful antics and collaborations with MMA fighters, led to a significant growth in his social media following.

Top 5 fast facts about Hasbulla. Photo: Chris Unger on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

As of 2025, he has over 7.5 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million followers on TikTok, making him a sought-after influencer for companies looking to tap into his engaged audience.

His close association with former UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Khabib Nurmagomedov further propelled his popularity, earning him the nickname Mini Khabib.

Hasbik has also collaborated with other high-profile sports personalities, including Islam Makhachev, Shaquille O'Neal, Dana White, Mark Wahlberg, Alexander Volkanovski, Mike Tyson, Luquitas Rodríguez, and the Nelk Boys.

The social media personality earns from his social media platforms through sponsored posts and brand collaborations, ad revenues from his videos, merchandise promotions, and affiliate marketing deals.

The lucrative UFC partnership

In September 2022, Hasbulla signed a five-year contract with the UFC, reportedly worth $1 million annually. While he does not participate in fights, he attends events and engages in promotional activities.

UFC president Dana White poses for a photo with Hasbulla Magomedov during the UFC 267 event at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

This partnership significantly contributes to Hasbulla's income and cements his position in the sports entertainment industry.

Crypto Hasbulla: The NFT venture

Embracing the digital trend, Hasbulla ventured into the NFT space with the Crypto Hasbulla NFT collection. These NFTs feature digital artwork inspired by his character and serve as exclusive membership tokens to his Web3 community.

These Ethereum-based NFTs are available on OpenSea, boasting rare and unique designs.

Merchandise and licencing deals

Capitalising on his brand, Hasbulla launched an official merchandise line, offering products like signed memorabilia and apparel through platforms such as UFC Collectibles and HSB online store.

Endorsements and collaborations

Hasbulla's widespread recognition has led to endorsements from major brands, including a multi-shoe deal with Jordan Brand in 2023, signalling a major break into mainstream fashion.

Exploring Hasbulla's car collection and luxury watches

Hasbulla frequently poses with high-end vehicles on Instagram and TikTok, including Ferraris, McLarens, and Mercedes G-Wagons. These images depict a lavish car collection.

Hasbulla poses next to a yellow (L) and black (R) luxury car. Photo: @hasbulla.hushetskiy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Due to Hasbulla's height, approximately 3 feet 4 inches, the social media personality cannot drive standard vehicles without modifications. He owns a Lada Riva, affectionately nicknamed Semyorka, which has been customised for him, featuring modified pedals and an automatic transmission.

Hasbulla also once owned a BMW E38 7 Series 728iLA, which was listed for $17,200.

Hasbulla's penchant for luxury extends to timepieces, with a preference for Rolex watches. He owns a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust (31mm) and a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Green Dial (Ref. 124300).

FAQs

Who is Hasbulla? Born Hasbulla Magomedovich Magomedov, Hasbulla is a famous Russian social media personality. Is Hasbulla a kid? No, the internet sensation is an adult with dwarfism. How old is Hasbulla? Born on 7 July 2002 in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, he is 22 years old as of April 2025. What is Hasbulla's ethnicity? He is of Dargin ethnicity. How tall is Hasbik? He is 3 feet and 4 inches (102 centimetres) tall. What form of dwarfism does Hasbulla have? His form of dwarfism is unknown, but a growth hormone deficiency causes it. How did Hasbulla get famous? He first rose to fame in 2021 due to a viral TikTok video, and has since collaborated with high-profile sports personalities.

Hasbulla's net worth exemplifies the power of internet fame in the digital age. From a local internet personality to a global figure, Hasbulla has attained financial success through diversified income streams, strategic partnerships, and a strong personal brand.

