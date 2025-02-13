Former US President Bill Clinton visited Ghana on March 23, 1998, during the tenure of J.J. Rawlings as president

Delivering his speech at Independence Square, Clinton shared a few words in Twi, one of Ghana's most dominant languages

A throwback video of bits of Clinton's speech in Twi has emerged online and triggered excitement among speakers

Bill Clinton went all the way to excite Ghanaians when he visited the West African country during his tenure as the US President.

The 42nd US President ensured that he incorporated various acts of 'Ghanaianness' into his visit which endeared him to the people.

Clinton landed in Ghana on March 23, 1998, during a 12-day tour of Africa that included visits to Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, Botswana, and Senegal.

Upon his arrival with his wife, Hilary, the then-president, Jerry John Rawlings, and his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman, welcomed him at the Kotoka International Airport.

From the airport, Clinton was driven to Independence (Black Star) Square, where crowds lined the streets to cheer the convoy on.

At Independence Square, he was welcomed by tens of thousands of Ghanaians, in what the Associated Press described as the largest crowd Clinton had faced throughout his presidency.

Bill Clinton dressed in Ghanaian Kente

Clinton appeared on the dais at Independence Square to address the teeming crowd who had braved the sweltering heat to welcome.

Before his address, he and his wife were draped in traditional Ghanaian cloth, known as Kente, and they waved at the crowd to acknowledge the cheers.

The moment of Clinton in Kente has become iconic and was used by Reggie Rockstone as one of the lines in his Plan Ben hit song.

"Clinton nkoaa an Clinton nkoaaa na ɛde coat fra ntoma." To wit, it is only Clinton who wears Kente cloth on a coat (suit).

Clinton spoke Twi to Ghanaians

The Kente on coat moment was not the only way Clinton relates to Ghanaians. He even spoke a few words in Twi, the most widely spoken local language in Ghana.

He began his speech by mentioning the dignitaries present and the general populace and greeting them in Twi.

"Me kyea mo. Americafoɔ kyea mo" he said to the excitement of the crowd.

Clinton's statement in Twi translates as "I greet you. Americans greet you."

See Clinton's video below:

Watch a longer version of Clinton's speech in Ghana below:

Netizens react to Clinton speaking Twi

The video which has resurfaced has sparked reactions online. Many Asantes and Twi speakers are elated by the video.

Nana Konadu said:

"Thank You 😊 for Sharing this, It made me really happy. It's nice to see the former President looking So Young and lively, And not the least, Speaking TWI, Americans were Nicer then, God bless you, Sir."

SIKAPA said:

"Bill Clinton is an Asante, he is from Asante Mampong 😎."

OWOAHENE said:

"I love this man. He is so genius and has a great a sense of humour. I remember he wore a Kent cloth over his suit that day."

Owura Micky🔥 said:

"That statement he said is 50000 gold bars 😁😁😁😁😁."

KojoPokuMahalla said:

"So he didn't speak any local language but he spoke the international Asante Twi ?🤣"

