12 Top Premier League Records That May Probably Never be Broken

The Premier League has delivered countless memorable moments over its 30+ years of existence.

As England’s top-flight, it’s earned a reputation as the world’s best domestic league, featuring some of the greatest players, managers, and unforgettable moments in football history.

Erling Haaland scored three hat-tricks in just 8 matches, breaking the previous record held by Michael Owen in 48 matches.

Manchester United dominated the early years, followed by eras of success for Arsenal, Chelsea, and now Manchester City. Leicester City’s remarkable 5000/1 title win stands out as one of the greatest underdog stories in sports history.

However, making history in the Premier League isn’t just about lifting the trophy.

Record-breaking moments—good and bad—have become a part of the league's rich tapestry.

Players and teams can etch their names into history for almost anything these days.

YEN.com.gh looks at ten Premier League records that may never be broken:

1. Fewest Games to Score Three Hat-Tricks

Erling Haaland wasted no time setting this record after arriving in England in 2022.

He netted his first hat-trick against Crystal Palace, followed by another against Nottingham Forest, and then a third against Manchester United—all within just eight matches. The previous record was held by Michael Owen, who took 48 games.

2. Most Times Hitting the Woodwork in a Single Game

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez made an unfortunate mark on Premier League history during a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

The Uruguayan hit the crossbar twice and the post twice, including from the penalty spot, making him the first player to hit the woodwork four times in a single match.

Most Consecutive Games Undefeated

Arsenal’s "Invincibles" went a staggering 49 games unbeaten during the 2003-04 season.

While teams like Manchester City may come close, surpassing this record seems improbable, especially with the growing competitiveness of today’s Premier League.

4. Most Consecutive Games Played

Brad Friedel holds the record for playing 310 consecutive Premier League matches.

This feat, spanning eight seasons across three clubs, is unlikely to be matched in an era where squad rotation is the norm.

Among outfield players, Frank Lampard’s 164 consecutive games is also a tough record to beat.

5. Fastest Hat-Trick

Erling Haaland may be the master of hat tricks, but even he can't top Sadio Mane's incredible record of scoring one in under three minutes—a feat that seems untouchable.

Yet, the same was said when Robbie Fowler netted a hat-trick for Liverpool against Arsenal in just 4 minutes and 32 seconds back in 1994 at the age of 19.

In the 2014/15 season, as Aston Villa stumbled toward relegation, Southampton was soaring.

Mane showcased the gulf in class, tearing Villa’s defence apart with three brilliantly taken goals. His lightning-fast hat-trick remains one of the standout records of the ex-Liverpool star’s career.

6. Fewest Points in a Season

Derby County’s 2007-08 campaign was historically poor, earning just 11 points with one solitary win.

No team has come close to this low since, and it’s a record Derby fans hope never gets broken.

7. Most Defeats in a Row

Sunderland lost 20 consecutive matches between 2002 and 2005, a run spanning two different seasons.

Given the depth of quality in the league today, it’s hard to imagine another team suffering such an extended losing streak.

8. Oldest Player

Goalkeeper John Burridge set the record for the oldest Premier League player when he played for Manchester City at 43 years old in 1995.

The record for an outfield player belongs to Teddy Sheringham, who played at 40 years and 272 days.

9. Smallest Title-Winning Margin

Manchester City’s iconic 2012 title win on goal difference—thanks to Sergio Aguero’s last-minute winner—remains the closest finish in Premier League history.

It’s the only time the league has been decided on goal difference.

10. Fastest Goal

Shane Long set the record for the fastest Premier League goal when he scored after just seven seconds for Southampton against Watford.

With such a narrow window, this is one of the hardest records to break.

11. Fewest Points to Win the Title

Manchester United won the Premier League in 1996-97 with just 75 points, a total that wouldn’t even secure a top-four finish in today’s league.

With teams like Manchester City regularly hitting 90+ points, this record is unlikely to be matched anytime soon.

12. Longest Unbeaten Home Record

Going 86 games unbeaten at home is the definition of a fortress, and that’s exactly what Chelsea achieved until Liverpool ended the streak in 2008 with a Xabi Alonso goal.

A few seasons ago, Liverpool looked like they might come close to breaking that record, but they ultimately fell 17 matches short.

Jose Mourinho was pivotal in Chelsea’s run, guiding the team to back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004-05 and 2005-06. During that time, Stamford Bridge became a feared destination for opponents, with many teams feeling defeated even before the match started.

