GhOneTV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has stated what her hopes are for Ghanaian artistes

In a tweet, she complimented Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy on his recent 02 Arena concert and stated that she wishes the same for her countrymen and women

The tweet has stirred reactions about the support and capabilities of Ghanaian artistes

GhOneTV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, has shared her wish for Ghanaian artistes after Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy headlined a successful concert at the 02 Arena in London.

Posting on Twitter, she complimented the Burna for selling out the multi-purpose indoor centre said to contain up to 20,000 fans, and having a good show over the weekend.

I wish Ghanaian artistes do the same; Serwaa Amihere on Burna Boy's 02 Arena concert. Photo source: @serwaamihere

Source: Instagram

On the night, the Grammy winner brought out the likes of Rema and Omay Lay to perform with him to the delight of the audience at the event venue.

"Did you guys see what Burna Boy did at the O2 Arena? Incredible! Beautiful! I wish same for our Ghanaian Artists," wrote Amihere.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Check out the tweet by Serwaa Amihere below.

The tweet by Amihere has generated conversations with some assuming she is throwing shade at Ghanaian artistes.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

Rex Jay doesn't think Ghanaian artistes want that.

"Ghanaian Artist? Well, my observation tells me, most of them, instead of thinking about good lyrics and sound creation, they rather focus on little fame with girls, cars n drinks. They also Feed a lot on negative vibes."

Isaac thinks Serwaa should not compare Ghanaian artistes to Nigerians

"amihere don't compare Ghanaians artistes to burnaboy cos he is a top notch.Grammy award winning burnaboy"

An individual using the handle Nigeria Lazy believes no Ghanaian artiste can do what Burna Boy has done.

"No Ghana musician can sell out 02 Arena, only sak has sold out indigo 02 which is the biggest sold out show for a Ghanaian musician. Ghana art need to improve in lyrics and sound, 02 Arena is difference from indigo02. Use google"

Kenneth shares how Ghanaian artistes can do what Burna Boy has done

"dude soldout 02 cos his affiliation with british music he has lots of songs with top uk artistes thats how we penetrate markets. our people would go to uk and go and do party in the park and come back without any good deals"

Swipe to see Burna Boy's performance below.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that GHOne TV broadcaster, Joyce Serwaa Amihere, has gone live on Instagram for the first time after her recent social media saga.

She trended on social media after an account on Snapchat named Bombsheli made loads of allegations against her.

The Snapchat account which has since been disabled claimed Serwaa had been maintaining multiple affairs with some prominent men in Ghana including John Boadu and other leading members of NPP.

Source: Yen