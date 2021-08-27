Veteran Ghanaian actor, Kohwe, has been gathering lots of love after a picture of him looking unwell surfaced online

According to the post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the legendary actor is undergoing treatment at Dr Power Herbal Clinic

Some Ghanaians were unhappy that a picture of an unwell man is being circulated online but others just wished him good health

A picture of Veteran Akan Drama actor, Kohwe, legally known as Kofi Laing, has surfaced online which has left many Ghanaians sad.

In the picture sighted by YEN.com.gh on Sankofa Radio's verified Facebook handle, the actor appeared to be very unwell and is seen seated on the laps of a young gentleman whose name was not disclosed.

Sankofa Radio shared the post with the caption;

Pray for "Kohwe", the legendary actor. He is now under treatment at Dr Power Herbal Clinic

While details of his ailment was not revealed, the elderly veteran actor seemed very weak with his limbs looking numb in the picture.

Ghanaians who saw the post resorted to the comments section to express their well wishes to the legendary actor.

It appeared that some were unhappy about the fact that a picture of an unwell person is being circulated online, but others were just emotional and wished him well.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the comments below;

From Miriam Ama Bosompemaa Asomaning:

Oww Grandpa Kohwe I pray that the healing power of Jesus Christ will heal you and restore your strength we dont want to loose you you gave us great laughter in the movies.

Emmanuel Acheampong commented:

May the good Lord who has been healer of all sicknesses heal you immediately. Oh! Kohwe I remember those day when we used to act in the Awareso Drama Group with Nana Bosompra before joining the Nteasie Drama Group with Late Gifty Adutwumwaa (Sweety). God will heal you grandpa.

Steve Donkor said:

Yo bro you did a good job may God bless you , you pay your dad back , for what he did for you when u was a kid

From Young Paddy:

The sad end we can't resist. Hmmm let's love one another

Yaw Guy said:

Why do u post someone of his repute on social media especially when he’s weak and ill for what?… pls grow up from such unguarded journalism… smh ‍♂️

Ernest Oduro commented:

May the healing power of the Almighty God locate you now in Jesus'Name.... Amen.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, following the untimely demise of popular Kumawood actor, Bernard Nyarko, Ghanaians have drawn attention to sick renowned actor, Emmanuel Armah.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Enkasa GH, pictures of Emmanuel Armah were shared along with the question of whether the country would wait until the unfortunate happens to him before showering praises.

The call seems to be laudable as the popular veteran actor, Emmanuel Armah, has been sick since 2017 and out of the scenes completely.

