Idris Elba and his team recently visited President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House for a meeting

The Hollywood actor proposed a partnership with the Ghanaian government to create an ultra-modern film and creative village near the Osu Castle

Idris Elba expressed his commitment to bolster the local movie industry to make it valuable for creatives in Ghana

Award-winning Hollywood actor Idris Elba recently paid a courtesy call to President John Dramani Mahama at the Jubilee House.

Idris Elba visits President Mahama to propose a collaboration with the government to develop an ultra-modern film village. Photo source: Idris Elba, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the English-born Ghanaian and Sierra Leonean actor beamed with excitement as he exchanged pleasantries with President Mahama for the first time since the latter's return to power after the 2024 general elections.

Idris Elba and his team held a meeting with President John Dramani Mahama, where he submitted a proposal for a partnership with the Ghanaian government to create an ultra-modern film and creative village on a section of the coastal land near the Osu Castle in the capital, Accra, to boost the tourism sector and enhance the growth of the Ghanaian movie industry.

The famous actor, who shot his high-profile Beast of No Nation film in Ghana, expressed his commitment to bolster the local movie industry to make it valuable for the various creatives in the country.

Idris Elba noted that the ultra-modern film and creative village would also include important facilities that would create employment for the creatives.

Idris Elba interacts with former President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House. Photo source: Idris Elba

Source: Twitter

President John Dramani Mahama welcomed the proposal from the Hollywood actor and offered suggestions on how the project could be undertaken properly.

Idris Elba returned to Ghana and visited the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

In a grand ceremony at the palace in Accra, the actor was honoured as a son of the Ga land by the Ga Mantse and was celebrated for his contributions to the African diaspora and his commitment to Ghana’s creative industry.

During his visit to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II's palace, Idris Elba officially presented his vision to launch a film studio in Osu, Accra. He also said he and his partners had earmarked a 22-acre of land near the Osu Castle and hoped to develop the project there.

Below is the video of Idris Elba visiting President John Mahama at the Jubilee House:

Elba's proposal to President Mahama stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KofiHouston commented:

"Investors are coming back hopefully 🤞🏿."

LfcBaiano said:

"He waited for NDC to come to power. He knew."

vigilantGhanai1 commented:

"This is amazing, man. Let’s get behind him. It will put Ghana on the map for film making."

msdedo_asare said:

"I hope this becomes a reality. Our entertainment industry needs a facelift, just look at Nigeria."

Ghanaian actors mourn Semevo at a vigil

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that old and new Ghanaian actors mourned the late veteran movie actor Mawuli Yao Semevo at a vigil on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

A stage play performance, candlelight procession and a tribute reading ceremony were among the activities organised to honour the late actor.

Semevo's vigil event garnered sad reactions from Ghanaians, who commiserated with his family and colleagues.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh