Serwaa Amihere has done her first Instagram live video since rumours went viral that she was dating John Boadu and other NPP bigwigs

Serwaa's video which she did with Bola Ray had thousands of people watching in a matter of minutes

Serwaa who was surprised by the numbers observed that the people were trooping in because they expected a response to the viral rumors

But she joked and laughed about it with her boss saying she had nothing to say

GHOne TV broadcaster Joyce Serwaa Amihere has gone live on Instagram for the first time after her recent social media saga.

Serwaa, a presenter with GHOne TV, trended on social media over the past weekend after an account on Snapchat named Bombsheli made loads of allegations against her.

The Snapchat account which has since been disabled claimed Serwaa had been maintaining multiple affairs with some prominent men in Ghana including John Boadu and other leading members of NPP.

Serwaa Amihere has been trending for days now Photo source: @serwaaamihere

The Snapchat account threatened to release bedroom videos to back the claims and ended releasing a screenshot which was later found to have been picked from the internet.

After the allegations, many people expected a response/denial from Serwaa but she has ignored everything and only shared subtle responses.

Going live on Monday, many who thought the award-winning broadcaster was going to address the issues trooped to her page to watch.

In the first few minutes of her going live, over one thousand followers had already joined even though it was unannounced.

Serwaa who was with her boss, Bola Ray; Nana Aba Anamoah; and other workers of GHOne TV as they prepared for a get-together was even surprised at the numbers.

In her reaction, she told Bola Ray that people were rushing to join her live video because they thought she was going to address the recent issues.

Serwaa who was full of smiles joked about the matter telling her boss that:

"Plenty people have come thinking I have something to say [about the saga] but I have nothing to say," she said amid laughter.

She then went on to welcome her followers to the live video and also inform them that there was going to be a party at the office.

Afia Schwar twists saga

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar has brought a political twist to the rumours about Serwaa Amihere and the NPP bigwigs.

In a new video, Schwar has claimed that the unsupported claims were all parts of attempts to discredit John Boadu ahead of NPP's executive elections.

