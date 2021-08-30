A gentleman from Ghana who went for a job interview outside Ghana has said that Asamoah Gyan's name alone got him the professional job

According to the man named Edusei Asomah, immediately he mentioned Ghana as his home country, the interviewers got fond of him and started discussing Gyan's penalty

Edusei shared his story in the comment section of a post that was put up by A Plus

Edusei Asomah, a young man from Ghana has indicated that former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, indirectly got him his first professional job when he was outside Ghana.

The gentleman made the revelation in a Facebook comment on a post that was initially put up by a famous Ghanaian personality, A Plus.

According to him, Edusei went for the interview, answered a few questions, and was asked which country he comes from.

Upon mentioning Ghana, Edusei Asomah says the conversation immediately took a friendly turn as they started talking about Asamoah Gyan and his missed penalty at the 2010 world cup quarter-finals in a match against Uruguay.

Edusei's words

I remember I went for a job interview. After a few technical questions, the guy asked about my country. And I said Ghana- that was all, we talked about the penalty and how we took it back home. I got the job pure and simple! Dude was an Indian on top. His name alone got me my first professional job.!” He shared on Facebook as captured by

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan was recently selected as part of the Legendary African footballers named by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to run the draw for the 2022 CAF African cup in Cameroon.

In a photo posted on Twitter by BBC journalist Mimi Fawaz and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prolific forward was joined by Didier Zakora of Ivory Coast, as the stars start to arrive for the event.

Gyan's words

“I feel very honoured to be part of the legends to run this draw. I was a bit surprised but not too surprised because of the level I have reached in my football career. I’m not respected in Ghana but outside Ghana, I’m highly revered”

