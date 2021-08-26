Geeman, the popular 1970s Ghanaian music star, says his dream is to marry television host, Delay

In an interview on Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt, he shared that the goal is behind his decision to travel to his country of birth

He added that he hasn't remarried since he lost his wife

Geeman, the Ghanaian pop star who gained fame in the 1970s says the reason he returned to Ghana from his United States base is to marry Ghanaian television presenter, Delay.

Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, he disclosed that the decision is one of his biggest goals in life.

He served 14 years in prison after he was convicted of the murder of a taxi driver in 1995, and has since become an evangelist.

“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I travelled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay," said Geeman.

Watch the video of the interview below.

