World War 2 veteran Frank Grasberger received a letter thanking him for his service 12 years ago

He kept the letter next to him constantly and was surprised when he met the young lady who wrote it

DeShauna Priest wrote the letter aged nine and grew to join the military too

A World War 2 veteran and his wife were overcome by emotions after finally met a young woman who wrote him a letter to thank him for his service.

DeShauna Priest and Frank Grasberger were emotional after meeting 12 years after she wrote a letter to him. Photo: Vitalia Senior Residences.

Source: UGC

The letter, which was written to Frank Grasberger 12 years ago by a then 9-year-old DeShauna Priest, meant so much to him, he carries it around in his wheelchair.

An employee at the senior living community where Frank and his wife stayed arranged the surprise meeting, which stunned the veteran.

In a video of their meeting, a woman off-camera introduced DeShauna, who also joined the military.

Frank seemed taken aback after laying eyes on Deshauna.

“You are not that girl. Please do not make me cry,” Frank said in disbelief.

To prove her identity, DeShauna brought along the letter he wrote back to her.

Emotional

Frank, his wife and DeShauna got emotional during the meeting, with the veteran’s wife saying they had fruitlessly searched for her.

"We've looked for you for 12 year," Frank's wife tearfully said.

“I love you so much. It is unbelievable,” an emotional Frank said.

Frank expressed gratitude for finally meeting DeShauna, saying:

“Thank you so much. I just can’t keep talking. Some miracles do happen.”

Social media users reacted to the emotional video by writing:

@str82h20:

“Miracles do happen. Amen.”

@thenewevangelicals:

“I cannot stop crying.”

@manyadl:

“Such a sweet story. Thank you both for serving!”

@kimamber18:

“Who’s chopping onions?”

@lilyaldridge:

“This is so beautiful.”

@ninjamethis:

“This was incredibly touching. Thank you for posting this.”

Source: Yen News