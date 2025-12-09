The Bole District Chief Executive, Abdulai Mahamud, has been involved in a road accident while travelling to Tamale

The District Chief Executive for Bole, Abdulai Mahamud, was involved in a road accident on Tuesday, December 9, while travelling to Tamale for an official assignment.

The incident occurred at Galinzegu, near Sankpagla, in the Central Gonja District along the Yapei-Tamale Highway in the Savannah Region.

The District Chief Executive for Bole, Abdulai Mahamud, is in hospital after a road crash.

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Be-Awuribe confirmed the accident in a post on his official Facebook page.

He assured the public that the DCE is in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical attention.

"My DCE for Bole District on his way to Tamale for an official assignment was involved in an accident around Galinzegu near Sankpagla in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region on the Yapei-Tamale Highway. He is in a stable condition. We are with him in prayers."

The Mahama administration has been rocked by transport crashes and other forms of misfortune that have befallen some appointees.

The August 6 helicopter killed 5 appointees

The August 6 helicopter crash in the Adansi Akrofuom District killed eight people, including two ministers.

The helicopter the officials were travelling in crashed into a dense forest as it was flying from Accra to Obuasi for the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme.

Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in went down in the Adansi Akrofuom district. The crash was caused by bad weather, according to a probe.

The other civilians who died in the crash were former Obuasi East parliamentary candidate Samuel Aboagye, Deputy National Security Coordinator Limuna Muniru and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Chairman Dr Samuel Sarpong.

The army personnel who died in the crash were Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala and Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu.

PURC Board Chairman dies in April

The Board Chairman of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Professor Thomas Mba Akabzaa, has died a few weeks after he was appointed.

Akabzaa died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Thursday, April 17, 2025. No cause of death was made public.

John Mahama's Board Chairman appointee for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Professor Thomas Mba Akabzaa, dies.

Before his appointment to the PURC Board, Akabzaa had served as a Professor at the Department of Earth Science at the University of Ghana, where his scholarly work in mining, environment, and natural resources earned him over 2,289 citations.

Media Without Borders described Akabzaa as "selflessness incarnate".

Sam Pee Yalley passes on

YEN.com.gh reported that Sam Pee Yalley, a former appointee during the 2013 Mahama administration, passed away on April 6 after a short illness.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, was among the first to express condolences, calling Yalley a brother and a friend.

The NDC communications director, Sammy Gyamfi, called the passing of the former commissioner heart-wrenching.

