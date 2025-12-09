Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, was reportedly invited by police officers in Accra and questioned over matters linked to alleged mismanagement of funeral funds

Mama China, a close confidante of Lumba’s sister, Ernestina Fosuh, said on Peace FM that the invitation followed a report made by Akosua Brempongmaa to the authorities

Lumba’s immediate family, including Ernestina Fosuh and Wofa Yaw Opoku, had already taken Abusuapanin to court, accusing him of sidelining them in planning the late singer's funeral

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Daddy Lumba’s family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu, was reportedly questioned by police officers in Accra on December 9 in the latest development in the never-ending Fosuh family drama.

Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu is reportedly queried by police over alleged misappropriation of Daddy Lumba's funeral funds. Image credit: @framesbyabrefa, @deprincegh

Source: TikTok

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Mama China, one of the closest confidantes of Daddy Lumba’s eldest sister, Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brempongmaa, stated that the family head was invited to answer questions related to the late singer’s autopsy.

She also said that he was questioned regarding their ongoing court case, which accused him of misappropriating funeral funds.

“Today, the police invited Abusuapanin to Accra to answer some questions, which you can ask him about, if only he would be honest. Police have invited him, you ask him. The process we are going through has led him there, in regard to the investigation into his [Daddy Lumba’s] autopsy and the court case regarding the funeral. Akosua Brempomaa reported him to the police,” she told Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM.

The TikTok video of Mama China speaking about Abusuapanin is below.

Daddy Lumba’s immediate family, including Ernestina Fosuh, his uncle Wofa Yaw Opoku, and others, filed a court case against his family head over the late musician’s upcoming funeral.

They have accused him of organising the funeral without their involvement and of using funeral funds without their consent.

Source: YEN.com.gh