Friends and relatives of a UK-based TikToker were grief-stricken after she died in a December 4, 2025, accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway

TikToker Akoto Baffour, who broke the news, said Alice Serwaa had returned to Ghana for her sister’s wedding when the tragedy occurred

Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the death of the content creator, who had shared videos about the days leading up to her death

Friends and family members of Ghanaian TikToker Alice Serwaa have been thrown into mourning following her tragic death in an accident.

Serwaa reportedly died on December 4, 2025, while headed to Accra for a flight back to the UK.

TikToker Akoto Baffour shared the tragic news in a viral video, noting that the content creator attended her sister’s wedding after leaving her family behind overseas.

"#Black #Thursday..!😭She came from abroad to attend her sister’s wedding at Agona, and they had a car crash on the Accra Highway when she was being taken to the airport by her brother to take her flight ✈️to the UK 🇬🇧😭😭😭😭," he wrote.

Akoto Baffour further stated that Alice Serwaa’s father had also passed away after he reportedly suffered a heart attack when he heard of her death.

“Hmm, the bride’s father also died yesterday of a heart attack😔 which caused the bride to collapse, but she is fine now,” he wrote in response to a comment.

Several videos on TikTok seemed to corroborate Akoto’s claims as people mourned the tragic passing of both Alice and her father.

The TikTok videos with details about Alice Serwaa's death are below.

Late Alice Serwaa’s final moments in Ghana

According to reports, the UK-based TikToker had returned to Ghana a few weeks ago to attend her sister’s wedding in Agona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

Checks on Alice Serwaa’s page indicated her sister, Comfort Abena Nyarko, had tied the knot to her sweetheart, Kofi Anokye, on November 30, at Asikafooamanten in Agona.

She had attended the wedding, where she was photographed and recorded having fun and dancing with joy over her sister’s nuptials.

In a video shared on December 1, Alice Serwaa posed with her sister in their wedding attire and was joined by two other friends to smile happily for their video.

In other videos shared on her TikTok page, she also showed off how she was having a good time, enjoying several Ghanaian foods she presumably did not have easy access to in the UK.

Her death has sparked widespread sorrow on social media, with many Ghanaians storming her TikTok page to express disbelief at her death in the comments section of multiple videos.

Below are TikTok videos showing Alice Serwaa’s final days in Ghana.

