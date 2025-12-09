A Ghanaian lady Linda Otchere's vibrant kente wedding to a white man named Craig Dawson, has captivated social media

Videos from the couple's wedding in the UK showed a colourful ceremony, while highlighting a striking difference in their physiques

Many online users who came across the wedding images have reacted to the couple's wedding

A Ghanaian lady in the UK, Linda Darkwa Otchere, has married a white man in a colourful wedding ceremony, leaving many social media users in awe.

Linda and her husband, Craig Dawson, tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

Ghanaian lady, Linda Otchere, marries 'obroni' in the UK in colourful kente wedding. Photo source: @hardlin_hair

As it is with many such Ghanaian ceremonies, the wedding of Linda and Craig Dawson was dominated by colourful kente outfits.

See the wedding invitation of Linda and Craig below:

Linda Otchere's colourful kente wedding gown

Linda Otchere rocked a kente gown in shades of red, goold, green, and purple colours, The off shouldered fitted her body with the down part falling gracefully like a mermaid dress.

Linda's dress looked like a perfect balance of the traditional Ghanaian kente cloth with contemporary bridal fashion style.

She wore a silver-looking pair of strap heels and held a bridal fan which matched the colours of her dress.

Watch Linda Otchere's wedding dress beloiw.

Another video showed Linda Otchere and her husband arriving at the wedding auditorium with their bridal train in tow.

The groom wore a green kaftan and had a sash of his bride's kente around his neck. His groomsmen dressed in traditional kente with the couple and their bridal train dancing to a Ghanaian gospel song.

Watch the video below:

After the traditional wedding, the bride changed from her kente into a white wedding gown, while the groom changed into a white kaftan with kente designs. The two sat hand-in-hand.

More than three months before the colourful wedding celebration, Linda Otchere and Craig Dawson had done their civil marriage registration in August.

Watch the video below:

Linda Otchere's obroni husband is a giant

Apart from the colourful nature of Linda Otchere's wedding ceremony with Craig Dawson, another notable thing was the man's physique.

While Linda could be described as a cutie, her husband is huge in build and stands like a giant next to her.

Linda Otchere and her husband, Craig Dawson, pose for a loved-up shot. Photo source: @hardlin_hair

Reactions to Linda Otchere's wedding with obroni

The videos of Linda Otchere and Craig Dawson have sparked massive reactions online. While many congratulated the couple, some people referred to the massive difference in their physiques.

Atanga Asabea

"If not today, I never knew that David and Goliath are still alive. David in female form."

Kofi Peasah said:

"Eeii eeiii Eeii some women don’t fear anything ooo yooo anyway congratulations cheers."

Joseph Kweku Otoo said:

"God bless their marriage na eiiiiiii hmmm. Those guys dancing behind no which tune are they dancing to."

Mena Pat said:

"The way she looked up at his face got me laughing . Oyibo by thunder by fire. Congratulations sis."

