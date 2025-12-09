The leader of the All People’s Congress, Hassan Ayariga, has flaunted his new car ahead of the 2025 Christmas festivities.

The Ghanaian accountant caused traffic in East Legon with a police officer following him around the ANC Mall in his new vehicle.

Hassan Ayariga Drives 2025 Jeep Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 in East Legon

Hassan Ayariga drives 2025 Jeep Apocalypse in Ghana

Unsuccessful presidential aspirant Hassan Ayariga has once again showcased his opulent lifestyle on social media.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on 1957's Instagram page, the presidential candidate for the People's National Convention in the 2021 election was spotted driving a black 2025 Jeep Apocalypse Hellfire 6×6 in Ghana.

Passersby and entrepreneurs around East Legon and its environs couldn't help but admire the vehicle. Many pulled out their phones to record a rare video to share online.

Ayariga exuded confidence as he drove calmly along the busy street while admirers looked on.

Ghanaians react to Hassan Ayariga's Hellfire 6×6

A video of Hassan Ayariga's $200,000 Hellfire 6×6 has sparked conversations after surfacing online. Many Ghanaians have debated the price, while automobile enthusiasts admired the features and sheer extravagance of the Hellfire 6×6.

Some have also speculated whether the luxury car would be featured at the Spectacle event hosted by Ibrahim Mahama's son and Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son in December 2025.

Cheddar flaunts Bugatti at Despite's automobile museum

At the opening of Osei Kwame Despite's museum, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, arrived in a striking Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic.

Bediako looked wealthy and powerful as he stepped out of the vehicle wearing a stylish outfit, which he matched with elegant shoes.

His bodyguards followed him inside after he exchanged greetings with some of the dignitaries present.

Ghanaians were thrilled to see the businessman in his vintage car and commended the real estate mogul for his impressive automotive taste.

Hassan Ayariga to sue GTEC for defamation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission's directive to stop him from using his doctoral title prompted Hassan Ayariga to threaten legal action.

GTEC had requested proof that the Ghanaian politician held a doctorate and questioned the validity of his academic credentials.

Ayariga responded by threatening a lawsuit, insisting he had the right to use the title and accusing the commission of defamation.

