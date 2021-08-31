U/W: 687 teenage girls return to school pregnant after COVID-19 break

687 girls in the Upper West Region are reported to have returned to school pregnant as of May 2021

These figures were recorded from March 2020 when schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak

85 of the pregnant girls have, however, returned to school after childbirth as of May 2021

Statistics from the Upper West Region have revealed a total of 687 girls returned to school pregnant as of May 2021.

According to the report filed by 3news.com.gh, the figures recorded are from March 2020 schools were shut down due to coronavirus

Out of the 687 cases recorded, 50 of the girls in Primary Four, 105 in Primary Five, 261 in Primary Six, 48 in JHS1, 91 in JHS2, and 139 in JHS3.

The Upper West Region Girls’ Education Officer, Madam Janet Kpan, made this known during a presentation at the “Back-To-School Campaign” Review Workshop in Wa.

According to Madam Janet, 85 of the pregnant girls returned to school after childbirth as of May 2021.

She said out of the 85, three were in Primary Four, five each in Primary Five and Primary Six, 13 in JHS1, 24 in JHS2, and 39 in JHS3.

Fraud detected in One Teacher One Laptop project

Still, on education, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has detected fraud in the 'one teacher one laptop project' in the Ashanti Region.

The GES said the names submitted for the free laptops included fake names as well as fake identifications, including that of non-teaching staff, retired or separated staff.

In a GES statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, signed by the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mary Owusu Afriyie, the conduct amounts to fraud.

The District Directors of Education have however been asked to submit the updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021.

“All District Directors of Education are therefore requested to validate the list which has been sent and submit an updated list by close of work on Tuesday, 31st August 2021,” she said.

Waterbody to be blamed for teenage pregnancy

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bongo District in the Upper East region has revealed that the water residents of the Bongo district drink, is responsible for teenage pregnancy in Bongo.

The DCE, Peter Ayinsiba, said the water he together with other male residents in Bongo drink, makes them sexually active and women highly potent.

This according to him, has led to a rise in sexual activities, which also has led to an upsurge in teenage pregnancy in the district.

