Ghana-eligible winger Callum Hudson-Odoi took to social media to react after Nottingham Forest drew with Liverpool

The 24-year-old was not on target but played a key role as Nottingham continued their impressive form this campaign

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi's international future remains a topic for discussion, as he can still play for the Black Stars

Callum Hudson-Odoi expressed his thoughts on social media after contributing to Nottingham Forest’s hard-earned draw against Liverpool in the Premier League.

The match, played at the City Ground, saw Chris Wood give the hosts an early lead, only for Diogo Jota to equalise as the game ended 1-1.

Callum Hudson-Odoi gets past Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during Nottingham's Premier League clash with the league leaders. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi reacts after Nottingham draw with Liverpool

Hudson-Odoi, though not on the scoresheet, delivered an industrious performance that highlighted his value to Nottingham.

The 24-year-old winger lasted 83 minutes, consistently troubling Liverpool’s defence with his pace and trickery.

Reflecting on the contest, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Tough, Tough Game Against A Top Side!! We Move On To Sunday!!❤️🌲” to connect with fans and share his optimism for the challenges ahead.

What's next for Hudson-Odoi after Liverpool draw?

The result extended Nottingham’s impressive unbeaten run to nine matches, further solidifying their credentials this season.

Hudson-Odoi and his teammates will now prepare to face a revitalised Southampton side under Ivan Juric.

The upcoming clash promises to be another stern test for Nuno Espirito Santo's men as they aim to maintain momentum.

Hudson-Odoi’s performance this season

According to Premier League data, the former Chelsea star has made four direct goal contributions—two goals and two assists—in 19 appearances this campaign.

His ability to influence games with creativity and skill has been integral to Forest’s encouraging form.

Despite this, questions surrounding his international future persist, per Myjoyonline.

Hudson-Odoi's international prospects: Ghana or England?

Hudson-Odoi’s national allegiance remains a topic of debate.

While the former England youth international has three senior caps for the Three Lions, FIFA regulations allow him to switch to Ghana due to his limited appearances and the time elapsed since his last cap.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been proactive in pursuing him following successful efforts to secure players like Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey.

Should he decide to represent Ghana, Hudson-Odoi would join a burgeoning pool of talent that includes Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

His addition would provide further depth and flair to a Black Stars squad eager to reclaim its place among Africa’s elite.

The road ahead for Hudson-Odoi

As Hudson-Odoi continues to excel at club level, his decision regarding international football could significantly shape his legacy.

For now, the focus remains on maintaining consistency with Nottingham Forest as they aim to build on their strong Premier League campaign.

Black Stars coach leaves door open for Hudson-Odoi and co.

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has left the door open to English-born forwards Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi to consider playing for Ghana.

Notably, Hudson-Odoi has not played for the Three Lions in more than three years, fuelling speculation about a potential switch.

