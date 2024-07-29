Two persons have been arrested for stealing from late-deputy Finance Minister John Kumah’s widow

Two persons have been arrested for stealing from late-deputy Finance Minister John Kumah’s widow, Lilian Kumah.

The two, Adams Sanogo and Rabiu Falilu, were refused bail after being accused of conspiring to steal $50,000, GH¢50,000 and some electronic items.

Lilian Kumah is the victim of a burglary and other suspected plots. Source: Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah Outreach Ministries

GNA reported that one other person, identified as Kwame Dunga, is on the run after the burglary, which is reported to have happened in December 2023.

The suspects were accused of stealing her iPad, Samsung Z fold, laptop, bag, and Apple watch.

They were arrested in the Ashanti Region and handed over to police in Accra.

Kumah is based in Achimota-Mile 7 and gave police surveillance footage of the theft.

The court was told that Falilu was eventually arrested on July 24, at Jamasi in the Ashanti region. He, in turn, led police to Sanogo to Adum PZ in Kumasi.

Lilian Kumah has been in the spotlight since the death of her husband from illness on March 7, at the Suhum Government Hospital.

She had to dismiss claims that her husband was poisoned, saying there was no detection of poisoning throughout medical check-ups in Germany and Ghana.

Controversial broadcaster Captain Smart was invited by the police over his claims that John Kumah died after being poisoned.

John Kumah funeral

YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah's funeral was held on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The one-week observation of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament was held in Ejisu-Onwe in the Ashanti Region.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

