News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid for the full cost of surgery for the conjoined twins at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

According to a report filed by 3news, the president fulfilled the pledge he made on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The president made this donation through the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

An amount of GH¢14,394,397.58 has been released for the procedure, which is expected to commence in the second week of September.

The amount is for the cost of operation and the purchase of surgical equipment.

The twins were born to a 15-year-old girl, Rebecca Bansah, who last month appealed to the public to help raise funds for the procedure.

