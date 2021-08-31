Actress Benedicta Gafah has shared a special throwback photo on social media

The photo which gives fans a look into her childhood shows Gafah in her days as a little girl

Many fans have reacted observing that her forehead and features have not changed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Benedicta Gafah has given fans a look into a quick look into her childhood with her latest throwback photo.

The sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the former Zylofon signee during her times as a little girl.

In the photo shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the little Gafah was seen dressed in a full dress.

Benedicta Gafah looking gorgeous Photo source: @empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

She looked to be keeping an 'afro hair' as her hair looked bushy while the down part of the photo had her wearing pair of long socials.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Sharing the photo, the actress indicated that it was in advance of her birthday tomorrow, September 1.

Gafah noted that some things have not changed about her since childhood. One of them was her forehead.

"Baby girl will be a year older tomorrow . Staring at this picture certain things never changed . Especially the forehead eeeiii ," she said.

Reactions

Bendicta Gafah's phtoo and caption has got many of her followers sharing funny reactions.

princessann2 likened her forehead to the Kwahu plateau:

" Kwahu Bepo"

djphilgh sounded surprised that:

"Wow the head never changed ."

fabteesbykai observed that the actress' eyes had not changed too:

"And the eyes."

For dzakapatience, it was the actress' whole face:

"Same face, that cute and innocent face❤️."

official_sweetmikel described the forehead as a blessing:

"The forehead is a blessing tho ... happy birthday in advance empress."

Source: Yen