Nana Akufo-Addo, has cut sod for the Borteyman Sports Complex

The multi-sports complex will be used for the 2023 African Games

Ghana will hosts the multi-sports event in 2023

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Borteyman Sports complex ahead of the hosting of the Africa Games in 2023.

The West African nation, will host the competition for the first time and preparations have already began in making sure facilities are in place for the Games.

In photos posted on the official Facebook page of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo revealed that an amount of $145 million will be used to fund the building of the multi-sports edifice in Borteyman.

President Akufo-Addo cuts sod for $145 million sports complex for 2023 Africa Games. SOURCE: Facebook/ Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

"On Tuesday, 31st August 2021, I cut the sod for the commencement of work for the construction of the one hundred- and forty-five-million-dollar ($145 million) sports complex at Borteyman, in the Greater Accra Region, which will be used for the 2023 African Games," wrote the President.

"The Complex will be fitted with a one thousand (1,000) seater competition swimming pool, that is a 10-lane competition swimming pool; an 8-lane warm-up swimming pool; a one thousand (1,000) seater multi-purpose sports hall for basketball, badminton, boxing, table tennis and weightlifting; and a five-hundred-seater (500) temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate and taekwondo.

"The rest are a five (5) tennis court complex, including a one thousand-seater (1000) centre court; a 6-lane warm-up athletics track; one FIFA standard football training field; and a 6-kilometre single lane road, and a 3-kilometre double lane road."

The country had a good Tokyo 2020 Olympics after grabbing a bronze medal for the first time in 29 years.

There were several national records that were also broken by the Ghanaian track and field team.

The competition to be hosted in Ghana in 2023 is expected to also prepare the team for Paris 2024.

Accra, Kumasi and Cape Coast are the host cities for the event.

