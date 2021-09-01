The television host has recently come out with claims that, Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has charged him with a message for Ghanaian youth

Smart says Dr Kwame Nkrumah has asked him to encourage any youth who has presidential or parliamentary aspirations to confidently take that step

The message from Ghana's first president was reported to have been given to Captain Smart through a revelation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Caption Smart, legally known as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, has stated that, Ghana's first President, the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has instructed him to deliver a message to Ghanaian youth.

According to a publication on GhanaWeb, the Onua Maakye host said Dr Kwame Nkrumah has promised to "assist any Ghanaian youth who decides to run for presidency or contest for a parliamentary seat on December 7, 2024."

Captain Smart claimed Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah made this known to him through a revelation.

Nkrumah says I should tell the youth to contest seats in 2024 – Captain Smart Source: UGC, Onua TV

Source: UGC

"Kwame Nkrumah says I should tell every youth with the desire to contest a parliamentary seat to just come and see me. I will tell you what to do. We will turn the fortunes around and Ghana will prosper," Captain Smart, according to GhanaWeb

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He also stated that there will be many surprises at the upcoming 2024 elections.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Amodzie, an aged woman from the Western Region of Ghana who has been estimated to be 198 years old has made a breathtaking statement about famous Ghanaian journalist, Captain Smart.

During an interview on Onua TV, Amodzie indicated that the journalist has a bright future if he continues to play his cards very well.

"I dreamt about you the night before coming on the show. I saw that you turned into Kwame Nkrumah. What I'm saying is a very serious issue," Amodzie stated.

Amodzie who currently lives at Subri in the Wassa East district of the Western Region said she had personally encountered the mother of Ghana's first president even before Kwame Nkrumah was born.

Source: Yen