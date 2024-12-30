GFA president Kurt Okraku has sent out a heartfelt message to stakeholders of football ahead of 2025

Despite the string of shortcomings in the soon-to-end year, Kurt remains optimistic about what the future holds

However, Ghanaian football followers on social media have expressed discontent with the FA boss' message

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has addressed stakeholders with a heartfelt message as 2024 draws to a close.

Despite enduring a turbulent year for Ghanaian football, the GFA leader expressed gratitude for the unwavering support received from all corners of the football fraternity.

Ghaan Football Association president Kurt Okraku is optimistic about the upcoming year. Photo credit: @kurtokraku/X.

Source: Twitter

Kurt Okraku's message ahead of 2025

Reflecting on the challenges faced over the past year, Okraku remained optimistic about what lies ahead.

Without directly referencing the setbacks that marred Ghana’s football landscape, he extended his appreciation to all contributors, saying:

"As we bring the curtain down on another year, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, our esteemed stakeholders, for your investment, commitment, dedication, and steadfast support for the Ghana Football Association over the past 12 months."

Looking forward to a brighter 2025, the GFA president expressed hope for a transformative year filled with success and unforgettable achievements.

"We look forward to 2025 with exciting optimism and the belief that the coming year shall be blessed with memorable moments and inspiring stories," he noted as shared on GFA's socials.

He also added, "May 2025 bring you great health, boundless joy, continued success, and unforgettable football moments."

Mixed reactions from fans

The message, however, did not sit well with some fans, who criticised the leadership of Ghana football under Okraku’s tenure.

@1Albertab questioned the state of the sport:

"Do you guys see any development of football in Ghana? Are you proud of football development in this country? Have shame small."

@uncle_cee4 labelled the GFA as "disgraceful":

"Disgraceful association."

@OheneDom bluntly remarked:

"You aren't serious."

2024: A year to forget for Ghanaian football

The year 2024 will be remembered as one of the most difficult in Ghana's football history.

A string of poor performances plagued the various national teams, starting with the disastrous campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars not only failed to impress but also lost their formidable home record at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Adding to the woes, the Black Galaxies, Black Starlets, and the senior men's national team missed out on qualification for their respective 2025 tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens, despite securing a spot at the Women’s African Cup of Nations, face uncertainty as head coach Nora Häuptle is reportedly on the verge of leaving for Zambia, per 3news.

2025: Football reset required

The challenges faced by Ghanaian football teams stem not only from systemic issues but also from inconsistent technical strategies.

These shortcomings underline the urgent need for structural reforms and an emphasis on youth development to revive the nation’s football fortunes.

As 2025 approaches, the hope remains that renewed focus and better planning will revive Ghana’s status as a football powerhouse.

Whether Kurt Okraku's optimism translates into tangible success remains to be seen.

Ex-GFA vice reveals funds sent to current FA

YEN.com.gh also reported that former GFA vice president George Afriyie has shed light on funds received by the current FA from FIFA.

He urged club owners to abandon the notion that Kurt Okraku’s actions are favours, emphasising that such resources belong to Ghana football.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh