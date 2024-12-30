A video of a young Ghanaian lady complaining about being unable to get a boyfriend has gone viral

She lamented in a video that she had been single for a long while and needed to find a loyal companion

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video comforted the young lady amid her ordeal

A young Ghanaian lady has triggered an emotional response from netizens after a video of her complaining about being single surfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, captured the lady known as @afiapretty seated alone in her car with a visibly sad look.

A Ghanaian lady seeks answers from God on why she is still single. Photo credit: @afiaprett/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The lady lamented her inability to find a boyfriend and wondered what the cause of her misfortune was.

She then prayed to God to help her get a boyfriend who would love and cherish her, adding that being single was challenging.

"God, give me someone who will love me. My case is sad. I need a companion who will keep me comfort me. It's been a long time since I was in a relationship. Why do you allow me to suffer this way?"

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort heartbroken young lady

Netizens who reacted to the video comforted the lady on her ordeal. Some men also opened up about their preparedness to become her boyfriend.

Scofield Reuben Ryu commented:

"I wish I could get married to you But I'm a poor guy & no lady would love to marry a poor guy."

AACforJM indicated:

"So u haven't still found one,eii."

oforigabriel177 indicated:

"Madam stop dat please ok no problem, madam i love you."

Peace Afriyie added:

"Dear yes ooo we beautiful laies, men don't like us, hmmm."

Di Asa winner unhappy being single

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Precious Mensah, popularly known as PM, also lamented being single.

A video on TikTok showed Di Asa complaining to a friend that men were not professing love to her yet.

The pretty plus-size dance queen said she also offered much in a relationship, just like other women did.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh