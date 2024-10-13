On Friday, October 11, 2024, 777 new lawyers were called to the Bar at a ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre

One of the highlights of the ceremony was when the President of the GBA handed his son's law certificate to him as one of the newly-enrolled lawyers

When Yaw Acheampong Boafo's son was mentioned, his father smiled, and the crowd cheered loudly to celebrate him

Marcus Kwabena Acheampong Boafo was one of the 777 new lawyers called to the Bar on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Marcus is following in her father’s footsteps to become a reputable lawyer. His father is Yaw Acheampong Boafo, the President of the Ghana Bar Association.

GBA President Yaw Acheamong Boafo's son Marcus receives his law certificate from his father. Photo source: @gslawofficial

According to bglu.org, Yaw Acheampong Boafo’s father, Samuel Kwaku Boafo, was also a lawyer. Marcus’ grandfather is a former Member of Parliament for Subin in the Ashanti Region and a Minister under the President J.A. Kufuor regime.

Meanwhile, Yaw Acheampong Boafo is a Kumasi-based legal practitioner from the S.K. Boafo Partners and Associates (Gye Nyame Chambers).

GBA President presents law certificate to son

At the call to the Bar ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the GBA President presented his son’s certificate to him.

When Marcus’ name was mentioned, his dad’s face beamed with smiles, and the crowd cheered loudly.

His father jovially signalled Marcus to bow properly before he handed him his certificate. The proud father hugged his son to show his happiness.

CJ awards law certificate to her daughter

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo also handed her daughter's law certificate to her during the 60th call to the Bar ceremony.

The heartfelt moment was celebrated with loud cheers from the crowd as the mother and daughter shared a warm embrace to show their happiness.

During the 2023 call to the Bar, a record 1,092 newly qualified lawyers joined the Ghana Bar Association, reflecting progress in legal education.

