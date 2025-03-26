Bukom Banku, in a video he shared on TikTok, sent a heartfelt plea to Twene Jonas after the social commentator blasted him over comments he made recently

The retired boxer called for peace and pleaded with Twene Jonas to stop the insults he has been hurling at President John Mahama, stating that the president did not deserve such harsh criticism

He argued that John Mahama had only assumed office recently and was gradually working towards resetting the country and needed time to do so

Retired Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has called on social commentator Twene Jonas to stop insulting former President John Dramani Mahama.

Bukom Banku sends message to Twene Jonas. Photo source: twenejonas,bukom_banku

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on TikTok, Bukom Banku urged Twene Jonas to show more respect to the former president and Ghanaian leaders, arguing that he had only recently taken office and needed time to work on improving the country. He also pleaded with him to forget about Kevin Taylor.

His plea comes after Twene Jonas criticised him for interfering in his ongoing feud with US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor.

Twene Jonas has been involved in a heated exchange with Kevin Taylor over political matters in Ghana. Bukom Banku, in an effort to de-escalate the situation, advised Twene Jonas against attacking political figures, especially Mahama.

However, Twene Jonas did not take the advice lightly. In a strong response, he questioned why Bukom Banku had not warned Kevin Taylor before publicly calling him out.

He also argued that Bukom Banku should have directed his message to Kevin Taylor, given his reputation for confronting politicians.

Twene Jonas has, however, seemingly forgiven Bukom Banku as he has replied to Bukom Bnaku's message in a new video. He called him the most sensible NDC member and commended him for the way he approached him.

Twene Jonas, the famous social commentator. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

Bukom Banku's message stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ANGEL KEMIST said:

"AHH MAY GOD BLESS YOU YOU KNOW HOW TO TALK🥰#MIGHTY#"

Nana Yaw Obour Nkabeng commented:

"Tell Ama Taylor to stop attacking him."

SCORPION commented:

"Who Twene Jonas help big Man that can not visit his home na big man??"

...3a21 said:

"So Ghanaians think Jon mahama will do something good for the country?? Ei mo y3 mmoa ooo just now he came naaa bad luck nkoaaa Wei y3 president."

fella roca commented:

"Kwasea, when he was insulting Akuffo Addo, where were you?"

Noväkryptø said:

"Bro, that is true, but what I know is that not all NDC people are aware of what Tylor did. And Bukom talked on behalf of all NDC members."

Amazing richness commented:

"Hitting it right in the head. Good work."

Young Don sends message to Kevin Taylor

Young Don recently also sent a message to Kevin Taylor after the journalist threatened to get him deported back to Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social media sensation hurled insults at Kevin Taylor and expressed displeasure over his comments.

Young Don disrespected Kevin Taylor, dismissing his relevance, claiming he was not important enough to make such threats.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh