King Paluta, in a video, addressed claims that his hit song Makoma contains profanity in it, which was allegedly the reason it was not nominated for a TGMA award

The musician clarified certain lyrics in the smash hit songs, which he said were misconstrued by some folks as profane

Makoma, which was one of the biggest songs of 2024, was snubbed by the TGMA board for the Popular Song Of The Year category

Ghanaian musician King Paluta has responded to claims that his hit song Makoma contains profanity, which some believe led to its exclusion from the Most Popular Song of the Year category at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

In a video, the rapper clarified that certain lyrics in Makoma were misinterpreted. He insisted that the song did not violate any ethical or moral standards.

Makoma was one of Ghana’s biggest songs in 2024, dominating airwaves and social media. However, despite its popularity, it was not nominated in the Most Popular Song of the Year category, sparking debate among fans and industry insiders.

King Paluta recently petitioned the TGMA board over the snub. In a letter which surfaced on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, he and his team demanded an explanation, stating that the song was properly submitted and deserved recognition.

The rapper pointed out that Makoma was a fan favorite and one of the most played songs in Ghana during the year under review.

He disclosed that he had submitted the track for four categories: Most Popular Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Hiplife Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year. However, the song was not nominated in any of them.

Since the issue arose, King Paluta and his team have expressed their willingness to engage with the TGMA board to resolve the issue.

Ghanaians react to King Paluta's Makoma explanation

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

FYNBOY MEDIA commented:

"Don't worry Paluta, they did the same thing to ur Boss GURU. They're not serious over there."

danielpepra449 said:

"Kin, don't worry yourself You know this people; they don't like Kumasi people, so don't your This is what they did to bisa KD."

user5111682757438 wrote:

"They are cheating, king paluta. There is no twi like that. If they don’t understand, we will teach them twi."

Royal Dennis commented:

"Go and ask BISA KDEI his song brother ooo brother."

Amoah Michael said:

"The song TONGA even got an award at VGMA... these are the reasons why some of us are shatta movement fans."

Dabi nti commented:

"Don’t mind them we love your songs.🔥"

